Dodge Charger "Hypno Hulk" Flexes Chrome Green Muscle

The Dodge Charger is hardly the type of vehicle that needs assistance in the aesthetics department, and yet you'll see plenty of examples taken down the customization route. Then again, this trend is driven by the ever-increasing number of such Mopar machines; these days, if you're willing to stand out, you might have to go all the way, which is something the owner of this example certainly did. 4 photos



We'll start with the elephant in the room (no Hellephant here, but



As Rolando T., the driver of the machine, explains on Instagram, the design of the wrap comes from a label dubbed Shine Graffix, while the second skin job was handled by a shop called Mod FX.



Finding a wheel finish that goes with such an attire doesn't come easy, but it looks like the bronze hue of the custom shoes fitted to the Dodge, which feature a multi-spoke design and a concave profile, ticked that box.



Those wheels are buried deep into the arches thanks to an Air Lift suspension. And while we're on this topic, we'll also mention the custom widebody, which resembles the one Dodge now offers from the factory. Another OEM-like piece is the hood, which reminds us of the 9-second car that is the



The posterior sports quite a bit of aero work since we're looking at a roof spoiler, a wicker bill, as well as a diffuser-like element, which seems to be flanked by custom exhaust tips.



We can zoom in on the HEMI vessel thanks to a few images coming from a photographer named Noah (a.k.a. noah_sneezes), while there's also a quick video below. However, this is not the first custom form of the muscle car, nor is it the final one, with its owner stating that further goodies are on their way.



