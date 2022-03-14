Dodge Charger Hellcat Works on Its Jab, Can Bully Supercars With 9-Second 1/4-Mile Runs

Having come out almost 12 years ago, the seventh-generation Dodge Charger is definitely the day before yesterday’s news. However, the North American automotive giant behind it certainly knows how to keep it on the eye-catching side of the segment with all kinds of upgrades, including the infamous Hellcat.
Still sharing its aging platform with its Challenger sibling, and the Chrysler 300, it boasts bespoke suspension setup, beefier brakes, more head-turning looks, and a whining V8 engine under the hood.
The supercharged power unit has a 6.2-liter displacement, can rocket it to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 4 seconds, and up to 196 mph (315 kph). According to Dodge, the quarter-mile is a 10-second or so affair, albeit with someone who knows what they’re doing sitting in the driver’s seat.
Officially, the Charger SRT Hellcat has 717 hp and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque on tap, and those numbers grow to 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) should you go for the Redeye model, which is an $81,825 affair in the U.S. of A., before destination, dealer fees, and options. The range-topper needs 3.6 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught, and can deal with the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds, at 129 mph (208 kph).
The white muscle sedan depicted on video down below has overcome its OEM status. We don’t know exactly what its owner did to it, but the tuning trickery has turned it into a 9-second car. That’s right, you are looking at a four-door that can run the quarter-mile in 9 seconds, or 9.8 to be more precise, with a 142.5 mph (229 kph) exit speed. So, if these kinds of rides get you heart racing, then you should check out the clip, as it shows it attack the ¼-mile both on its own, and in the company of other cars.
