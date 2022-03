Dodge Charger Hellcat Works on Its Jab, Can Bully Supercars With 9-Second 1/4-Mile Runs

Still sharing its aging platform with its Challenger sibling, and the Chrysler 300, it boasts bespoke suspension setup, beefier brakes, more head-turning looks, and a whining V8 engine under the hood.The supercharged power unit has a 6.2-liter displacement, can rocket it to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 4 seconds, and up to 196 mph (315 kph). According to Dodge, the quarter-mile is a 10-second or so affair, albeit with someone who knows what they’re doing sitting in the driver’s seat.Officially, the Charger SRT Hellcat has 717 hp and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque on tap, and those numbers grow to 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) should you go for the Redeye model , which is an $81,825 affair in the U.S. of A., before destination, dealer fees, and options. The range-topper needs 3.6 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from naught, and can deal with the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds, at 129 mph (208 kph).The white muscle sedan depicted on video down below has overcome its OEM status . We don’t know exactly what its owner did to it, but the tuning trickery has turned it into a 9-second car. That’s right, you are looking at a four-door that can run the quarter-mile in 9 seconds, or 9.8 to be more precise, with a 142.5 mph (229 kph) exit speed. So, if these kinds of rides get you heart racing, then you should check out the clip, as it shows it attack the ¼-mile both on its own, and in the company of other cars.