Dodge Charger Hellcat Daytona "Dennis The Menace" Wins the Wrap Battle

When the name of the Dodge Charger is usually put into the same sentence with the words "TV Series", aficionados instantly think of General Lee, the four-wheeled star from Dukes of Hazzard. But what if we're talking about the new-age rather than the classic Charger and the whole point is to be original? Look no further than the Mopar sedan sitting before us.
This muscle four-door started out in life as a 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition. And you should know its factory finish is White Knuckle, which is as far from the current appearance of the car as possible.
As you know, the 50th anniversary model skips the nose cone and the massive wing of the 1970 aero car. However, the owner of this example decided his Dodge needs to stand out in a different way.
One thing led to another and the Widebody Daytona received a wrap that brings us into the Dennis the Menace universe. And the first thing that came to our minds when checking out this machine was the 1986-launched American animated series, which, of course, is based on the comic strip cartoonist Henry King Ketcham introduced back in 1951.
Of course, this second skin job wasn't as simple as doing some screen caps and making sure these end up on the car. And the design comes from digital artist Scott Kepple, whose diverse work we've often featured - have you seen his battle-scars Porsche wrap work?
Looking past the said details, the 717 horsepower toy has been fitted with custom wheels that might split opinions, even though their attention magnet effect can't be denied.
And, if you zoom in on the machine, you'll also notice some custom badges here and there - you'll find all the added visual spice in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page.
