Dodge Charger Hellcat Coupe Rendering Looks Like a Sporty Bizarro Challenger

Even though this car's current iteration is a midsize sedan, people over a certain age still think about a two-door coupe body style whenever they hear the name Charger. How can they not, though? From 1966 up until 2006, four-door Chargers didn’t even exist. Then came the sixth-generation model, based on the Chrysler LX platform, and the rest is history.
There are still those who feel as though Dodge should have kept the Charger nameplate for the current Challenger, especially since the latter isn’t exactly an ideal Mustang/Camaro rival because of its size; by the way, that was also the case with the original Chargers back in the day. Then again, it was the first-gen Challenger that stood as a direct response to the Mustang, albeit a late one.
Anyway, it's hard not to look back fondly on something like the second-generation Charger, for example. Heck, it’s still one of the most popular movie cars in history, thanks to the success of the General Lee (a 1969 Charger starring in The Dukes of Hazzard).
Because of all that, renderings such as this one by Rotislav Prokop will always grab our attention, especially after this artist had previously drawn up a modern take on the General Lee, which was also based on the 2020 Charger Hellcat.
This illustration, however, is a little more subtle and just as well made. It’s got the widebody aesthetic, lowered ride height, large wheels, sloped roofline, and a redesigned rear pillar, connecting to an overall shorter rear section. The result is a surprisingly sporty-looking car, albeit one that doesn’t necessarily look as iconic as the real-life Challenger. It's just not as sleek.
That said, we'll gladly admit that the 2020 Charger’s front fascia does sort of work on a smaller two-door coupe body, especially with those aggressive-looking LED daytime running lights and flared fenders.
Anyway, it's hard not to look back fondly on something like the second-generation Charger, for example. Heck, it’s still one of the most popular movie cars in history, thanks to the success of the General Lee (a 1969 Charger starring in The Dukes of Hazzard).
Because of all that, renderings such as this one by Rotislav Prokop will always grab our attention, especially after this artist had previously drawn up a modern take on the General Lee, which was also based on the 2020 Charger Hellcat.
This illustration, however, is a little more subtle and just as well made. It’s got the widebody aesthetic, lowered ride height, large wheels, sloped roofline, and a redesigned rear pillar, connecting to an overall shorter rear section. The result is a surprisingly sporty-looking car, albeit one that doesn’t necessarily look as iconic as the real-life Challenger. It's just not as sleek.
That said, we'll gladly admit that the 2020 Charger’s front fascia does sort of work on a smaller two-door coupe body, especially with those aggressive-looking LED daytime running lights and flared fenders.