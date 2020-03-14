Dodge Charger Hellcat Archangel Has Demon Front End "Conversion"

Judging by the uber-limited ground clearance, the four-door has been gifted with an air suspension, so there's no need to worry about clearing driveways, as the one behind the wheel can lift the car at any given time. Of course, the custom shoes of the Charger also play a part in its visual transformation.
Quickly moving past the side skirt extension and the roof spoiler, we find a NASCAR-inspired "tail" that transforms the rear end.
The cabin of this supercharged sedan has also been touched, as you'll notice in one of the social media posts below. Now, in case you're wondering about the joystick-like shifter for the eight-speed auto, this seems to fall in line with the military background of the vehicle's owner.
Shifter aside, the steering wheel, dashboard trim, center console trim and dashboard instruments, as well as the floor mats are on the list of cabin goodies.
Now, some of you might have doubts about the "restrained" part of the description above. Well, if you're looking for a modded Charger that doesn't fit that label, perhaps this example will make it all clear.
