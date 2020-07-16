Dodge Charger "Hakosuka GT-R" Is an Unexpected Widebody Mix

Charger R/T with a thumping V8 - we can't think of a better classic muscle car right now. However, the iconic model that made Dodge king of the straight-line performance went through some major changes when it became a sedan.
For many years, we were really angry about that. Objectively, it's a good thing that we have both the Challenger and the Charger. Dodge couldn't have made two modern cars with a boxy 2-door body. Plus, with the factory widebody kit, the sedan looks amazing and the Redeye is now a thing... that hits 203 miles per hour.
Like the Charger, Nissan's Skyline also underwent some serious upgrades. It too started out as a car for regular folks and got a serious infusion of muscle, this time of the JDM variety. But unlike the Dodge, the modern GT-R didn't add any extra doors. The Infiniti Q50 sedan is also sold as a Skyline today, but we're going to ignore that because it completely ruins our point.
In any case, we never thought there would be a rendering that combines a modern Dodge Charger with the style of a classic Nissan Skyline. However, Brad Builds made exactly that happen, and it's got pure entertainment value.
The already bulky of the American sedan is combined with those iconic fender-mounted mirrors and a shiny black widebody kit. For those of you who don't know, "Hakosuka" means Box Skyline. These are very collectible and rare. A couple of thousand first-gen GT-Rs were made, and one of them sold at auction this year for $430,000.
The Charger returned to the Dodge brand in 2006, announced on stage by Dieter Zetsche. Yes, that's the Mercedes boss with the awesome 'stache. Ironically, only a year later, the all-new GT-R also put Nissan on the map as Japan's performance car brand. So, these two have always partnered in crime; we just never realized it.
Like the Charger, Nissan's Skyline also underwent some serious upgrades. It too started out as a car for regular folks and got a serious infusion of muscle, this time of the JDM variety. But unlike the Dodge, the modern GT-R didn't add any extra doors. The Infiniti Q50 sedan is also sold as a Skyline today, but we're going to ignore that because it completely ruins our point.
In any case, we never thought there would be a rendering that combines a modern Dodge Charger with the style of a classic Nissan Skyline. However, Brad Builds made exactly that happen, and it's got pure entertainment value.
The already bulky of the American sedan is combined with those iconic fender-mounted mirrors and a shiny black widebody kit. For those of you who don't know, "Hakosuka" means Box Skyline. These are very collectible and rare. A couple of thousand first-gen GT-Rs were made, and one of them sold at auction this year for $430,000.
The Charger returned to the Dodge brand in 2006, announced on stage by Dieter Zetsche. Yes, that's the Mercedes boss with the awesome 'stache. Ironically, only a year later, the all-new GT-R also put Nissan on the map as Japan's performance car brand. So, these two have always partnered in crime; we just never realized it.