Dodge Charger Driver Fails Burnout, Makes “Contact” With the Crowd and... Flees

Remember how Ford Mustang drivers epically spining out of control while aiming to impress the crowds at enthusiast meetings used to be the banter of an entire Internet world?! Well, it seems that not only Chevrolet Corvette operators have decided to join the “fail party,” as this influencer-wannabe Dodge Charger chauffeur is aiming for a trifecta...
We have seen instances when the Chevrolet Corvette tried to snatch the uneasy honor from the ‘Stang, and on more than one occasion. But this incredible car meet has a different pretender to this shameful glory – a Dodge Charger driver.
And don’t worry about this video (embedded below) from the High Tech Corvette YouTube channel having over 25 minutes and eating up your lunch break today – the action quickly spirals (pun intended) out of control from the get-go.
What we have here is a very substantial car meeting (more on that in a second), where this Dodge Charger that was wrapped in a very inconspicuous camouflage pattern had an ill-tempered driver that was probably imagining himself the next social media car marvel (as all smartphone cameras of the crowd were indeed on him, and on his credentials that were plastered all over the vehicle).
So, what better way to ascertain yourself as the next influencer than to do a burnout in your modified Charger?! Well, things didn’t go according to plan, as the attempt almost went horribly wrong... His burnout quickly failed and he lost control of the car, almost running over the innocent bystanders!
Sure, one could blame the crowd, but it’s not their fault on this occasion – the people that were almost run over by the car were actually on the sidewalk... So, civilized people would immediately acknowledge they did a stupid thing, stop, and check if anyone was injured (fortunately, there were no serious wounds) - and even attempt to offer assistance.
But do you think that flashy wrap, plus stupid burnout attempt equals brains behind the wheel?! Not at all, of course, as the idiot driver turned this very dangerous accident that almost had huge consequences into a felony of the “hit & run” type...
By the way, this wasn’t the only Charger that was misbehaving there, as we get to see (immediately afterward, from the 1:50 mark and then again at 15:45) another pink Dodge doing some shenanigans – on an open road, with lots of people around it and car traffic...
Otherwise, it’s a great car meet video as well, as this event had a sensational roster, from vintage Ferraris, Lambos, Acuras and Camaro restomods (14:30) to the latest exotics (Rolls’, McLarens) - including a Pagani Huayra Roadster. And, by the way, most of them managed to leave in an orderly fashion way!
