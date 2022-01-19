Dodge Charger Daytona Rendered With Pontiac Trans Am Screaming Chicken Makeover

Back in the late ‘60s, NASCAR was much closer to production cars. That era’s technical regulations gave us the winged aero warriors from Mopar, namely the collectible Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona.
Assembled exclusively at Lynch Road in Detroit, the Dodge-branded special edition moved 503 examples of which nobody knows for certain how many are still with us today. Driving the 426 HEMI-powered #88 Daytona, racing icon Buddy Baker became the first NASCAR driver to turn a lap at more than 200 mph (322 kph). Surprisingly, that record would stand for 17 years.
The Charger Daytona in the photo gallery isn’t one of those race-prepped oval machines or the series-production version, but a Trans Am-inspired rendering that may offend a few Mopar and Smokey and the Bandit fans.
The centerpiece of the design study is - of course - the Screaming Chicken on the hood. Pontiac introduced this decal for the 1973 model year under regular production order code WW7 for the not-so-princely sum of $55. Adjusted for inflation, that would be in the ballpark of $345 in today's money.
This option would survive under many option codes for 11 years. Penned by Norm Inouye, the Screaming Chicken is a symbol of 1970s automotive culture as well as a garish by some accounts. Be that as it may, it’s hard to deny this decal’s popularity and the way it contrasts with black exteriors.
Further gifted with chrome hood pins, a Shaker-style hood scoop, flared wheel arches, and low-profile rubber shoes wrapping deep-dish wheels that wouldn't look out of place on a riced 350Z, this Charger Daytona Trans Am is the digital equivalent to the Golden Eagle special edition Jeep Wrangler.
Speaking of Jeeps, a Smokey and the Bandit-inspired Gladiator pickup truck will be auctioned in due time at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022. What’s more, the only 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am owned by “Bandit” Burt Reynolds will be up for grabs at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022.
