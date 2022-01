Dodge Charger Daytona Rendered With Pontiac Trans Am Screaming Chicken Makeover

Assembled exclusively at Lynch Road in Detroit, the Dodge-branded special edition moved 503 examples of which nobody knows for certain how many are still with us today. Driving the 426 HEMI-powered #88 Daytona, racing icon Buddy Baker became the first NASCAR driver to turn a lap at more than 200 mph (322 kph). Surprisingly, that record would stand for 17 years.The Charger Daytona in the photo gallery isn’t one of those race-prepped oval machines or the series-production version, but a Trans Am-inspired rendering that may offend a few Mopar and Smokey and the Bandit fans.The centerpiece of the design study is - of course - the Screaming Chicken on the hood. Pontiac introduced this decal for the 1973 model year under regular production order code WW7 for the not-so-princely sum of $55. Adjusted for inflation, that would be in the ballpark of $345 in today's money.This option would survive under many option codes for 11 years. Penned by Norm Inouye, the Screaming Chicken is a symbol of 1970s automotive culture as well as a garish by some accounts. Be that as it may, it’s hard to deny this decal’s popularity and the way it contrasts with black exteriors.Further gifted with chrome hood pins, a Shaker-style hood scoop, flared wheel arches, and low-profile rubber shoes wrapping deep-dish wheels that wouldn't look out of place on a riced 350Z, this Charger Daytona Trans Am is the digital equivalent to the Golden Eagle special edition Jeep Wrangler.Speaking of Jeeps, a Smokey and the Bandit-inspired Gladiator pickup truck will be auctioned in due time at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022. What’s more, the only 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am owned by “Bandit” Burt Reynolds will be up for grabs at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022.