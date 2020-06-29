Dodge Charger Daytona "Hellephant 426" Looks Like a Mopar Dream

When Dodge introduced the otherworldly Hellephant 426 crate engine back in 2018, the Mopar people installed the supercharged 7.0-liter monster in a SEMA-debuting 1968 Charger to set the pace. And since we've only seen a couple of builds featuring this crate madness to date, we are now here to discuss a rendering on the matter.
This pixel portrait is here to illustrate the type of project that certain aficionados would consider fit for the Hellephant, even though it might send purists on a ride aboard the "love" train.
And while it stick to the retro Charger theme, the four rounder taillights of the '68 model are gone, being replaced by two elongated clusters, since this is a '69. Oh and, as indicated by the generously-sized wing sitting above those lights, as well as by the nose cone found at the other end of the vehicle, we're starting at a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona!
Given the fact that the Daytona set a 200 mph closed course record back in 1970, gifting such a toy with a motor that delivers 1,000 hp and 950 lb-ft in standard form seems to make sense.
The rest of the mods have been kept to a minimum, at least as far as the exterior of the vehicle is concerned. And we must thank digital artist Abimelec Arellano for this Mopar cocktail (or is it a Molotov mix?).
Now, some of you might wonder what that "standard" means in real life. Well, we recently discussed a dyno session of a Hellephant-swapped Dodge Challenger SRT... Demon. And while we're still not sure what happened to the 800-plus horsepower motor of that rare Challenger, it's clear that many buidlers will wish to play with the new 426.
Nevertheless, as highlighted in the story covering the first quarter-mile run of that 426-wielding Demon, the said play might have to do more with calibration of the entire car for those sweet 1/4-mile numbers rather than simply increasing the top end numbers.
And while it stick to the retro Charger theme, the four rounder taillights of the '68 model are gone, being replaced by two elongated clusters, since this is a '69. Oh and, as indicated by the generously-sized wing sitting above those lights, as well as by the nose cone found at the other end of the vehicle, we're starting at a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona!
Given the fact that the Daytona set a 200 mph closed course record back in 1970, gifting such a toy with a motor that delivers 1,000 hp and 950 lb-ft in standard form seems to make sense.
The rest of the mods have been kept to a minimum, at least as far as the exterior of the vehicle is concerned. And we must thank digital artist Abimelec Arellano for this Mopar cocktail (or is it a Molotov mix?).
Now, some of you might wonder what that "standard" means in real life. Well, we recently discussed a dyno session of a Hellephant-swapped Dodge Challenger SRT... Demon. And while we're still not sure what happened to the 800-plus horsepower motor of that rare Challenger, it's clear that many buidlers will wish to play with the new 426.
Nevertheless, as highlighted in the story covering the first quarter-mile run of that 426-wielding Demon, the said play might have to do more with calibration of the entire car for those sweet 1/4-mile numbers rather than simply increasing the top end numbers.