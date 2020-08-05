Dodge Charger "Boost Bomb" Flexes Twin-Turbo Muscle

This is an amazing time to be a muscle car lover - while the 1960s and 1970s originals came from more brands, their descendants allow one to buy supercharged muscle straight from the showroom and the outputs are only going up. Of course, there's no way to please everybody, which is why we end up with renderings like this one, which proposes an unorthodox Charger project.
The virtual build that now occupies our screens used to be a 1969 Dodge Charger R/T. Nevertheless, this has been taken down the restomod path, so let's take a bit of time to zoom in on its details.
The idea behind this work was to achieve a rich custom aroma without throwing all that many mods at the car, at least on the visual front.
As such, the Mopar machine has been brought much closer to the road, but there's no need to worry about the limited ground clearance impacting drivability - this is probably the result of an air suspension installation, which means the driver can always play with the ground clearance.
Then we have the custom wheels, which would require a widebody approach, but, not unlike in the case of another standout virtual build we recently discussed, skip such an element.
We've saved the most serious changes for last and we're referring to the contents of the engine compartment - the hood now comes with a massive hole in it, with this being required to accommodate the twin-turbo setup.
Given the extra firepower, the cabin has been adorned with a roll cage and the red finish of this element means the interior now stands out for a distance.
For the record, Kalim Oozeear, the digital artist behind this shenanigan, might've just been inspired by the multitude of twin-turbo Dodges out there, such as this modern Charger.
The idea behind this work was to achieve a rich custom aroma without throwing all that many mods at the car, at least on the visual front.
As such, the Mopar machine has been brought much closer to the road, but there's no need to worry about the limited ground clearance impacting drivability - this is probably the result of an air suspension installation, which means the driver can always play with the ground clearance.
Then we have the custom wheels, which would require a widebody approach, but, not unlike in the case of another standout virtual build we recently discussed, skip such an element.
We've saved the most serious changes for last and we're referring to the contents of the engine compartment - the hood now comes with a massive hole in it, with this being required to accommodate the twin-turbo setup.
Given the extra firepower, the cabin has been adorned with a roll cage and the red finish of this element means the interior now stands out for a distance.
For the record, Kalim Oozeear, the digital artist behind this shenanigan, might've just been inspired by the multitude of twin-turbo Dodges out there, such as this modern Charger.