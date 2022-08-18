Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack Rides Nasty and Bagged on Shiny Forgiato BiaForcas

Right now, seemingly oblivious to what massive turmoil has stormed the Mopar-focused muscle car world, some Dodge Chargers apparently do not have a single care in the whole wide world – aside from looking nasty and shiny, that is.
Over the past few days, Stellantis’ latest strategy chapter has taken Dodge Challenger and Charger fans to hell(cat) and back, in a few swift moves. First, they dropped the teaser bomb for the 2023MY lineups that will include seven new models. But there is no silver lining because after production ends, there will be no more ICE-powered Challengers and Chargers, ever!
They did try to make some amends afterward by revealing that third-party Challenger Convertible builds are a go, or via the new Dodge Direct Connection goodies, but to no avail. The EV future is set in stone, complete with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept’s preview of the brand’s electrified fortunes and a return to coupe roots. Alas, it will take time before people can properly react.
Even the aftermarket world is seemingly unfazed, with the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs showcasing a customized, slammed LX Dodge Charger Hemi 392 Scat Pack that seemingly does not have a care in the world. Oh, but the truth is different. As it turns out, not long ago it did not have the shiny set of humongous Forgiato BiaForca forged wheels that it flaunts alongside the subtle aero kit in the fashionable stills and social media videos embedded below.
It seems the change was made possible courtesy of Bell, California-based Ballerz Inc, an aftermarket outlet specializing in suspension, wheel, and tire personalization. Now, the bagged Charger has the proper, bossy attitude – although we are not so sure that it will be able to ride other than “low and slow” because the Hemi 392 Scat Pack is no SRT Hellcat, let alone a Redeye…
