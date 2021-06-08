Dodge Challenger Super Stock "Mopar Tank" Flexes Army Green Wrap

By now, we've become accustomed to seeing the drag strip monster that is the Dodge Challenger Super Stock roaming the streets—seriously, in this age of electrification, the fact that such a supercharged beast is road-legal is a massive win for us petrolheads. So, what's the next step in the Challenger's story? Well, that's up to Dodge to reveal, but, meanwhile, expect to see plenty of Super Stocks taken down the aftermarket route.

8 photos