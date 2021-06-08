Dodge Challenger Super Stock "Mopar Tank" Flexes Army Green Wrap

By now, we've become accustomed to seeing the drag strip monster that is the Dodge Challenger Super Stock roaming the streets—seriously, in this age of electrification, the fact that such a supercharged beast is road-legal is a massive win for us petrolheads. So, what's the next step in the Challenger's story? Well, that's up to Dodge to reveal, but, meanwhile, expect to see plenty of Super Stocks taken down the aftermarket route.
Since we're still in the early stages of the Mopar machine's driveway presence, we have yet to encounter an extreme example (i.e., something with a Hellephant swap).
As such, we're here to zoom in on a Challenger SRT Super Stock—we still can't believe the SRT division got dissolved—that has received a mild treatment.
For starters, this 807-horsepower coupe left the factory dressed in a shade of red (this looks like Octane Red). Actually, if you take a close look at the Instagram photo below, you'll notice the original color via the hood gap.
However, the owner turned to RDB LA to have the vehicle wrapped in a shade that would make it stand out should he come across other Super Stocks, for example. If the name of the shop sounds familiar, it's probably because we're talking about the Los Angeles-based specialist that often handles celebrity vehicles.
For one, the Challenger range, Super Stock included, can be had in a sweet shade dubbed F8 Green, a modern version of an extremely popular color in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
However, the hue featured on this second skin job brings the vehicle's look even closer to that of military machines. In fact, with a name such as Army Green, what else can you expect from this wrap, which comes from a specialist dubbed Inozetek?
Oh, and there's no need to explain the moniker we introduced in the title, but we'll mention that the roof now comes in black.
Now, according to its maker, the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock can play the 1/4-mile game in 10.5 seconds, with part of the credit going to the drag-specific suspension setup.
Well, this unit now comes with a lowering suspension, and while we can't be sure of the effect this has on its standing start abilities, the hardware obviously hits its appearance transformation aim, as you'll be able to see in the clip below.
Note that the Dodge, which, by the way, is not a Hellcat Redeye as stated in the vid, awaits you at the 1:54 timestamp, right after a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that required some battery attention.
