Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with iPad-Controlled Suspension Is Next-Gen Magic

iPads and iPhones aren’t just tools that you can use in a car for navigating with Google Maps or Waze, but they also serve as the right choices when it comes to controlling certain smart features of the vehicle.
And living proof is none other than this custom Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, whose air suspension system can be easily controlled from an iPad Pro.
YouTuber Whurree Uzumaki has demonstrated just how easy it is to configure the remote control of the AccuAir suspension and then, using the AccuAir Suspension iLevel, adjust the suspension from an iPad.
As a matter of fact, the iPad app itself is offered free of charge in the Apple App Store, and it’s specifically created to let you control all features of the AccuAir e-Level Air Suspension Controller. It can also be installed on an iPhone (so instead of the iPad, which is used in the demonstration in this video, you can very well use a smartphone), as soon as it’s running iOS 5.1.1 or later.
What you need is the iLevel Wi-Fi module that needs to be installed in your Challenger, and all instructions are detailed in the video.
Such a feature isn’t necessarily something entirely new, but the video shows that doing this on your own is certainly possible, all by simply reading the instructions and watching the tutorials you find online.
Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean the whole thing comes cheaper, as the AccuAir suspension components themselves are somewhat pricey.
For example, one of the latest kits is the e-Level Controller with a touchpad, which can be yours for $995 and can also be installed on the Hellcat. It comes with three programmable heights, anti cross-loading, automatic calibration with any user programming, and is 100% plug-and-play, which means it comes with wiring harnesses that allow super-easy installation regardless of the car brand or model.
