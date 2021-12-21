Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets Flooded, Kitty Has Eight Lives Left

More on this:

1 Tuned 750-HP Mustang Drags Challenger Hellcat and It's Photo Finish Material

2 Jailbreaking the Charger and Challenger Hellcat: Dodge's Most Customizable Lineup Ever

3 Flooded Lamborghini Huracan Waiting for Gullible New Owner in Detroit

4 Channel Your Inner Car Flipper With This Flooded McLaren 570S

5 Check Out This 2021 Challenger SRT Super Stock, One of the Rarest of Hellcats Ever