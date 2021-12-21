Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets Flooded, Kitty Has Eight Lives Left

Everyone knows that cats have nine lives, or so the saying goes anyway, but how many does a kitty born in the depths of hell, like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, have? If the answer is still nine, then this one has eight more left, assuming that its next owner doesn’t total it.
At first glance, there isn’t anything wrong with it. The white paint finish looks very clean, and so do the wheels, brakes, two-tone black and red interior, and engine. Everything lines up perfectly, too, so why is it accompanied by a salvage certificate? The answer lies in the title, because it has been flooded.
As usual, Copart couldn’t be bothered with releasing any details about its damages, stating only that it drives on its own, or at least it did so when they took possession of it. When the unfortunate incident happened, the muscle car, which was made in the second half of 2015, had a little over 14,600 miles (~23,500 km) under its belt, the ad claims.
Now, if you’re brave enough, know your way around a car’s electronics, and are not afraid of a lot of elbow grease, then maybe you could bring it back to its initial shine. Nevertheless, before placing a bid, we’d recommend getting in touch with the vendor to find out whether it has been damaged by fresh water or salty water, and maybe take a closer look at it in person. To do so, you will have to take a trip to Houston, Texas, as that is where you will find it.
Alternatively, you could get yourself a brand-new Challenger SRT Hellcat from Dodge that works just fine, from $61,850, excluding destination and handling. The Widebody version starts at $67,850 for the latest model year, and for the Redeye and Redeye Widebody, you will have to pay at least $73,450 and $79,850, respectively. The SRT Super Stock sits at the top of the range, with an MSRP of $82,850.
As usual, Copart couldn’t be bothered with releasing any details about its damages, stating only that it drives on its own, or at least it did so when they took possession of it. When the unfortunate incident happened, the muscle car, which was made in the second half of 2015, had a little over 14,600 miles (~23,500 km) under its belt, the ad claims.
Now, if you’re brave enough, know your way around a car’s electronics, and are not afraid of a lot of elbow grease, then maybe you could bring it back to its initial shine. Nevertheless, before placing a bid, we’d recommend getting in touch with the vendor to find out whether it has been damaged by fresh water or salty water, and maybe take a closer look at it in person. To do so, you will have to take a trip to Houston, Texas, as that is where you will find it.
Alternatively, you could get yourself a brand-new Challenger SRT Hellcat from Dodge that works just fine, from $61,850, excluding destination and handling. The Widebody version starts at $67,850 for the latest model year, and for the Redeye and Redeye Widebody, you will have to pay at least $73,450 and $79,850, respectively. The SRT Super Stock sits at the top of the range, with an MSRP of $82,850.