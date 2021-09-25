Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets an Instant Facelift, but It’s a Sad Sight

5 European Can't Launch Dodge Demon Properly, Still Gets What It's All About

The Demon remains an icon, and we definitely wouldn’t mind owning one. We’d say no this Located in Houston, Texas, it is advertised on Copart for an upcoming auction. The 2018 muscle car has 2,973 miles (4,785 km) on the clock, and requires a lot of work in order to school supercars in straight-line sprints again.Some airbags were triggered in the accident that we know nothing about, and despite the mashed up face and other mechanical issues, it is said to “run and drive.” That’s very good news, considering that the Demon is more powerful than today’s SRT Super Stock , despite being retired three years ago.You see, while the SRT Super Stock has ‘only’ 807 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine used to produce 828 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) in the Challenger SRT Demon. It was capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.4 seconds, and even held on to the quarter mile record for production cars at one point, with 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 kph).Handling all that thrust was very challenging (pun intended), because even on street-legal drag radials, one needed lots of practice and perfect weather conditions, not to mention dry tarmac, preferably with a grippy resin, before it could come close to the official specs. That is why there are tons of videos online that show it lose quarter mile battles against less powerful machines.The Demon remains an icon, and we definitely wouldn’t mind owning one. We’d say no this wrinkled example though, and get one that’s shiny all around instead, but you might feel different. So, do you?

