Dodge Challenger "Slantnose" Shows Sleek Aero Design

How many forms can a build revolving around a classic Dodge Challenger take? Well, from rescued cars awaiting revival to purist-defying restomod projects, there seem to be more and more answers these days. As such, the need for an original approach is on the rise and it appears this is what the rendering sitting on our screens have to offer. 6 photos



As any fan of the Zuffenhausen brand will tell you, the slantnose look of this muscle toy was borrowed from the Porsche 935. No, not the late 1960s original, but the



Given the fact that the Challenger and the original 935 come from the same era, it's no surprise that the two styling languages seem to make for a rather stable mix, at least from where we're standing.



And while muscle car builds, be they new or old, usually don't go well with wings, the 935 makeover means the proposal that now adorns our screens is one of the exceptions.



The forbidden-fruit livery (think: tobacco company) also adds to the outlaw aura of the project, while the lack of certain elements, such as the taillights, seems to suggest this is a track-only machine, just like the Porscha it used as a donor.



Sure, this is but a rendering for the moment. But it wouldn't surprise us to see an eccentric shop out there coming up with a real-world incarnation of such a concept. And why not imagine that the global health crisis will be over by next November, so we can see such a wild project at SEMA 2021?



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dom Höst (@altered_intent) This virtual proposal was born as a 3D model of a 1970 Dodge Challenger. However, thanks to the work of digital artist Dom Höst, the Mopar machine has taken a bit of a... Porsche form.