Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Shaker Gets Old-School Blower Hat in Nostalgic Render

One of the most iconic stories of the automotive world were born after enthsuaists who had a need stepped up and designed a product (or an entire brand, for that matter) that would cater to it. And this is what seems to be going on with the Streetcatcher air scoop sitting atop of the 392ci (6.4L) V8 of this modern Dodge Challenger, albeit with the rendering portraying the stunt only delivering the first step of the process.
Over the past 13 years, Dodge has explored quite a few ways of bringing fresh air to the HEMIs animating its modern muscle coupe, from the headlight cold air intake introduced by the Hellcat to the shaker hood that left the range in 2019 and has returned for the 2021 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker.
However, digital artist Abimelec Arellano wants to add an extra layer of retro flavor by fitting a blower hat to the Challenger.
Now, this would normally require a roots supercharger, which sucks air from above while forcing it down. However, with this type of blower being considerably less efficient than the twin-screw type, which moves air from on end of the housing to the other while compressing it, the Hellcat engine obviously uses the latter, so placing a scoop right above the hardware and calling it a day wouldn't cut it.
Besides, the whole point of this development is to fit the N/A 392 with the said ram air scoop - offered on the R/T Scat Pack, this wonderful motor delivers 485 hp in a package with a starting price of $40,000, thus being within the reach of many aficionado's dreams, said pixel master included.
And since we're dealing with a modern motor, the unit gets its fresh air from the box on the side of the engine compartment, as is the case with the blower-aided 6.2-liter Hellcat, obviously.
Well, the factory shaker option we get these days sees air reaching the filter from two sources: the first is the said box, while the second involves the connection to the piece protruding through the hood.
And the artist has designed his own shaker intake, while adding an old-school Garlits Performance Streetcatcher scoop on top.
The next steps involved by bringing such a kit to the real world would require moving from the eye candy we have here to the actual design, while adding the linkage that would operate the butterfly hardware actually letting the air in.
Sure, this sounds like a lot of work for an aesthetic improvement, but keep in mind that Challenger owners have gone even further while playing the nostalgia game. For one, here's a Hellcat that comes with a Weiand blower on top of the factory IHI unit in a bid to replicate the Mad Max Pursuit Special.
Of course, one doesn't got through the trouble mentioned above without also sprinkling a few other custom goodies on the machine - this explains the beefy fender flares, which make the factory Widebody appear restrained, as well as the American Racing Wheels they contain.
