Dodge Challenger on 30-Inch Wheels Is Such a Joker… Fan

More on this:

1 This 840-HP Dodge Hellcat Redeye Crate Engine Is Waiting for a Wild Engine Swap To Shine

2 All-Original 1974 Dodge Challenger Rallye Is So Awesome Even the Rust Looks Cool

3 Mini Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with Daytona Vibes Deserves a Full-Blown Version

4 Dodge Challenger on 34-Inch Wheels Looks Like It’s Been Puked by a Unicorn

5 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Donk Rides on 34-Inch Wheels, Makes No Sense