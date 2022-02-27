Dodge Challenger on 30-Inch Wheels Is Such a Joker… Fan

We’re not usually fans of brash cars on oversized wheels, but there is something quite interesting about this particular Dodge Challenger.
And no, we won’t even mention the ruined ride comfort and what should be a ridiculous turning radius, because those do not mean anything to the owner. But wait, we just did… Anyway, the car in question was filmed somewhere in the U.S. of A., presumably at a car meet, where it won a trophy and turned lots of heads.
Truth be told, it’s not the stealthiest Challenger that we have seen. On the contrary, it has a camouflage wrap, with a Joker theme, and the ‘why so serious?’ mandatory stickers. The film combines a few shades of grey, with black, and purple, and is complemented by the RGB daytime running lights integrated into the main clusters, and fog lamps that have a similar look.
The icing on the cake comes in the form of the multi-spoke alloys. The wheels have a purple center piece on the right side, and light green on the left side, shiny lips, and are said to measure 30 inches in diameter. A lot of elbow grease was likely required in order to fit them to the car, and, as we already mentioned, the overall looks are quite interesting (hey, everyone has a guilty pleasure, am I right?).
For the cockpit, the owner has chosen a similar color combination that mixes purple and green on the seats. More of the green stuff can be seen on the door cards, and rather surprisingly, the whole cabin hasn’t been drastically overhauled. Still, we reckon there is enough time for that, unless the man whose name is written on the dotted line, whom you can see for a few brief moments while opening the door to the guy holding the camera, decided to draw the line here.
Truth be told, it’s not the stealthiest Challenger that we have seen. On the contrary, it has a camouflage wrap, with a Joker theme, and the ‘why so serious?’ mandatory stickers. The film combines a few shades of grey, with black, and purple, and is complemented by the RGB daytime running lights integrated into the main clusters, and fog lamps that have a similar look.
The icing on the cake comes in the form of the multi-spoke alloys. The wheels have a purple center piece on the right side, and light green on the left side, shiny lips, and are said to measure 30 inches in diameter. A lot of elbow grease was likely required in order to fit them to the car, and, as we already mentioned, the overall looks are quite interesting (hey, everyone has a guilty pleasure, am I right?).
For the cockpit, the owner has chosen a similar color combination that mixes purple and green on the seats. More of the green stuff can be seen on the door cards, and rather surprisingly, the whole cabin hasn’t been drastically overhauled. Still, we reckon there is enough time for that, unless the man whose name is written on the dotted line, whom you can see for a few brief moments while opening the door to the guy holding the camera, decided to draw the line here.