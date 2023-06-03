Dodge Challenger 'Hellwagon' Sounds Like Wishful Thinking, But the Five-Door Can Be Real

Many people will feel sorry about the departure of the ICE-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger past the end of the 2023 model year production because the platforms are tried and tested battle heroes of the muscle car and power sedan sectors during their time.
They are also highly flexible, ranging from cool yet underpowered pony cars to absolute monsters like the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, which is the final and most astonishing of the seven 'Last Call' special editions that were devised to bring honor to the nameplates with up to 1,025 horsepower on E85. But what happens when people want more than a pony/muscle car or a powerful sedan? What if they need to fulfill the need for speed but also do some grocery shopping and take the kids to school and practice, all during a day's work hours?
Well, some might say this is a case for the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to solve. And the usual suspect for a bit of CGI tinkering involves morphing the four-door Charger or the two-door Challenger into a veritable heir of the Dodge Magnum (SRT8) station wagon throne. The market is slim for 600+ horsepower Audi RS 6 Avant foes, yet it feels like people just cannot shake off the desire for Dodge wagons – both in the real and virtual worlds. And, at times, these passions collide – in the best kind of way.
But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an example – or two. So, Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, has a habit of coming up with fresh ideas (like a Hyundai Santa Cruz HD dually unibody compact pickup truck!). Still, a Challenger wagon has been on the bucket list of many Mopar enthusiasts for years, and he recently obliged with a crimson Challenger that feels like a hodgepodge of stuff like Durango rear windows, an estate tailgate, plus Hellcat power with R/T and Scat Pack allure!
Of course, the channel's fans were ecstatic about the transformation and lamented that this was merely wishful thinking. Except for one, aka Michael Goforit, who said that if it were dressed in F8 green, it would look exactly like his 'Hellwagon.' Well, that certainly got us intrigued, and following his posts, we discovered that he was correct – the two would be the same, save for one minor detail. That would be the fact that the F8 Green 'Hellwagon' Challenger estate is as real as you and me, as opposed to a simple digital project. Hey, as always, it is genuinely lovely to see that some people not only have bucket lists but also tend to have their items ticked off!
