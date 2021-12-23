Dodge Challenger Hellcat Shows Challenger 1320 Scat Pack What Real Power Is

On paper, the Dodge Challenger 1320 Scat Pack is a sneaky good buy. It may not be as powerful as some of the top muscle cars out there, like the Hellcats or the Shelby GT500s of the world, but it is still a muscle car. It’s rowdy, it’s fast and it will only cost you $43,100 in R/T Scat Pack trim.
Add the 1320 package, which is $3,995, and you’re still paying less than $50,000 for a 2022 Challenger with a 392 HEMI V8 unit, rated at 485 hp and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. The 1320 pack also adds 20-inch gloss black drag wheels, available drag radials, adaptive damping suspension, Alcantara steering wheel, drag mode suspension, air catcher headlights, front and rear passenger seat deletes, ‘1320’ badges and more.
This car can easily be modified for NHRA competition as per Stock and Super Stock regulations, and if you want it to really “look the part,” you can then grab the Widebody Package too, which adds wider fenders, tuned suspension and better brakes.
Alas, the one we see in this video isn’t a Widebody variant, and its opponent is a considerably more powerful Challenger in the SRT Hellcat. The latter is animated by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 unit, once rated at 707 hp but 2019MY cars and newer come with 717 hp and 656 lb-ft (890 Nm) of torque. On paper, it will hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.6 seconds, before covering a quarter mile in a little over 11 seconds.
This one however proved to be way faster, needing just 10.2 seconds to complete the run, while the “lesser” 1320 Scat Pack model did it in 12.1 seconds. Because it’s so dark on the strip and the video description isn’t very helpful, we can only speculate whether the Hellcat had a mild tune or if perhaps it was a Redeye model with drag radials (those have been known to pull off 10.2-second runs).
Regardless, the Scat Pack never stood a chance, and the difference between the two is considerable.
