Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Races Chevrolet Camaro SS, Who Do You Think Won?

According to the uploader of this clip, both the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye and the Chevy Camaro SS that engaged in this 1/8-mile sprint, are completely stock. Right off the bat, that makes the Dodge the favorite, right? Well, theoretically yes.
The problem, as far as the Redeye is concerned, is weight and distance. The Dodge Challenger is inherently heavier than the Chevrolet Camaro, which automatically puts it at a disadvantage. Then again, it’s also considerably more powerful when supercharged, so everything kind of evens out.
Then there’s the issue of track length, or rather where the finish line is positioned, which in this case is at a 1/8-mile distance. We know for a fact a stock Redeye would beat a stock Camaro SS over a quarter mile, but a smaller distance certainly makes things more interesting.
Let’s look at the numbers a little more closely. The Camaro SS’ 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine is naturally aspirated and produces a total of 455 hp (461 ps) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque, allowing you to hit 60 mph in around 4 seconds flat. Meanwhile, the Redeye version of the Challenger Hellcat features the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 as the “regular” Hellcat, but with more power.
So, instead of producing 707 hp (as the Hellcat did back in 2019, and this is a 2019 model), the Redeye puts down a total of 797 hp (808 ps) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque. It also comes with a reinforced ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, track-tuned suspension, plus a few other factory mods. It’s basically a lesser Demon, so to speak.
As for which car won the 1/8-mile race, well, it’s a little hard to tell because of the poor quality of the video. What we do know is that Redeye was closing in on the Camaro very quickly, after the latter blatantly jumped the start.
