Dodge Challenger Hellcat Races Porsche 911 Turbo, Loser Commits Major Drag Racing Faux Pas

What is a “faux pas”? Technically, it’s a social blunder of sorts, one that’s meant to be either embarrassing or tactless. In order to commit such an act during a drag race, one must either overestimate their car or underestimate their opponent’s car, although in some rare cases, people have been known to do both.
We’re not sure which scenario applies to this particular drag race, but when the driver of that burgundy Hellcat decided to line up next to a Porsche 911 Turbo at the Speed World Dragway in Orlando, they did so while ignoring one of the cardinal rules of drag racing: never race a 911 Turbo unless whatever’s underneath your hood would make Dom Toretto jealous.
Electric vehicles and hypercars aside, the Porsche 911 Turbo / Turbo S deserves to be in the same category as the McLaren 720S. Both supercars, both capable of hypercar-like acceleration. To think that you could defeat either the Porsche or the McLaren in a Dodge Challenger is inherently unrealistic, unless you’ve got a Demon, the Demon Crate, plus perfect conditions outside.
The 911 Turbo is insanely good at putting its power down, one of the best in the world and possibly the best among its direct rivals. The one we see here appears to be a 991.2 variant, which means it was built between 2015 and 2019.
According to the title and the description of this video, we’re dealing with a Turbo, not a Turbo S, which means its 3.8-liter twin turbocharged flat-six unit is generating 533 hp and 524 lb-ft (710 Nm) of torque (with overboost), instead of 572 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
Regardless, the “entry-level” Turbo can still get you to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, which is considerably quicker than what you could get from a Challenger Hellcat, despite the latter putting down 717 hp and 656 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.
In the end, the Porsche won the race (as expected), covering a quarter mile in 11 seconds flat at 125 mph (201 kph). The Dodge, meanwhile, needed 11.2 seconds at 123 mph (198 kph). Sure, there wasn’t much between them, but we’re fairly certain that 911 could have performed even better.
