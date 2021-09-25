Dodge Challenger Hellcat Comes From the Sunshine State to Show You Its New Claws

More often than not, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat ends up in our news feed when it proves skills at the drag strip. But not this one, because it is here for a rather different reason.
Can’t tell what’s new yet? That’s alright, because it makes it even more appealing. It’s the black V-spoke wheels that spin around the orange brake calipers and come straight from Vossen’s catalogue, where they are known as the HF-3.
As the American wheelmaker has gotten us used to, their alloys come in different sizes, 19 to 24 inches in diameter in this case. They can be finished in one of the seven shades available, five of which are custom, and they can suit a generous range of vehicles, from the new Corvette to the BMW M4, Ferrari F8, Jeep Gladiator, and Volkswagen Transporter, to name but some.
Registered in Florida, this Challenger SRT Hellcat sports an orange paint with black hood, roof, and trunk lid. The typical Hellcat and SRT logos are present, together with the double nostrils that feed air to that beast of an engine, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The 707 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque produced and channeled to the rear wheels enable a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint in a little over three seconds, the spec sheet reveals, and a 199 mph (320 kph) top speed.
The stock 2021 Challenger SRT Hellcat comes with standard 9.5x20-inch glossy black alloys, Bilstein adaptive dampers with customizable stiffness, launch control, after-run chiller, Brembo brakes, and 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with dedicated submenus. In terms of pricing, you are looking at $61,465 before destination, $21,000 shy of the of the SRT Super Stock, which tops the range with its 807 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm), in addition to other highlights.
