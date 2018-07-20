Dodge Challenger Hellcat Chases Lamborghini Huracan Performante on Mountain Road

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante could hardly be more different. Then again, both have proven rather good at playing the other one's favorite game and when the two recently came together for an adventure, the excitement level went through the roof.

The 707 hp muscle beast and the 640 hp mid-engine delight got together in France, playing the cat and mouse game on the country's splendid mountain roads - the blown Dodge and the naturally aspirated V10 toy took turns at chasing each other.In an adventure put together by the Auto Zeitung magazine, the coupes were also joined by a sedan. Nevertheless, we're not talking about your average family car here, since the machine in question is the 2018 BMW M5 The trio tackled plenty of bends, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. And, in the final half of the clip, you'll get to see the 1,947 hp triumvirate enjoying quite special company. However, we won't throw any more details here, as we don't want to risk ruining the giggles of the video.Speaking of Lamborghini and the Huracan Performante, which once held the Nurburgring production car lap record, we'll remind you that the Italian automotive producer is about to announce another feat of the sort.Earlier today, Lamborghini released a video showing the Aventador SVJ getting up close and personal with the Nurburgring. We're expecting the Superveloce Jota to have set a new Green Hell production car lap record.Of course, this would mean grabbing the title from the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (the Porscha lapped the track in 6:47, remember?), which, in turn, got the accolade from the Huracan Performante (6:52).Sure, the Aventador SVJ hasn't been relased yet, but introducing it with the new Ring record included would be a memorable move.