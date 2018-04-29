Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Americat" Has Military Owner

With wraps now being more popular than ever, we constantly come across special examples of such second skin jobs. And the latest feat of the kind involves a machine that has plenty of room for vinyl, as well as the kind of power that can make the details difficult to notice - we're referring to a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
The Mopar machine we have here even comes with a nickname, one that seems to explain the bits and piece found on its wrap: Americat.
And while one doesn't necessarily need to serve his or her country to gift a muscle car with such a nickname, the owner of this Hellcat did graduate from the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
Judging by what we can see on the aficionado's Instagram account, this Hellcat used to be dressed in white. So yes, it's safe to say that the current wrap of the car brings quite the change.
Going past the appearance transformation of the muscle beast, the HEMI wielder has also been gifted with a custom exhaust.
However, we won't go into the details of the vinyl play, leaving you to admire them in the media you can find at the bottom of the page.
This Hellcat seems to be the kind whose owner isn't concerned about the mileage, which means the 707-pony machine gets put to proper use.
And now that the Dodge Demon has reached drag strips across the country, one might wonder about the kind of mods a Hellcat requires in order to give the 840 hp range-topper a hard time.
Well, we've already provided a piece of drag strip footage that can be used as a reference point when we talked about the race between a Challenger Demon and a Challenger Hellcat that had been dialed up to 1,000 ponies.
And while one doesn't necessarily need to serve his or her country to gift a muscle car with such a nickname, the owner of this Hellcat did graduate from the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
Judging by what we can see on the aficionado's Instagram account, this Hellcat used to be dressed in white. So yes, it's safe to say that the current wrap of the car brings quite the change.
Going past the appearance transformation of the muscle beast, the HEMI wielder has also been gifted with a custom exhaust.
However, we won't go into the details of the vinyl play, leaving you to admire them in the media you can find at the bottom of the page.
This Hellcat seems to be the kind whose owner isn't concerned about the mileage, which means the 707-pony machine gets put to proper use.
And now that the Dodge Demon has reached drag strips across the country, one might wonder about the kind of mods a Hellcat requires in order to give the 840 hp range-topper a hard time.
Well, we've already provided a piece of drag strip footage that can be used as a reference point when we talked about the race between a Challenger Demon and a Challenger Hellcat that had been dialed up to 1,000 ponies.
Happy to be home. @elite_auto_club_ny @mopar_militia @mopar.cult @mopar.militia @mopar_connection @moparmemes @moparteam @feona_hellcat @dodgeofficial #SRTaddicts #Dodge #challengerfam #moparworldwide #moparornocar #hellcatclub #carsofinstagram #thatsmydodge @team_hellcat #dodge #challenger #mopararmy #America #Murica #EMP #Drag race #muscletopic @muscletopic #paintisdead #wrapgod #jeep #jeepsrt8 #wk1 #monster