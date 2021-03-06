Dodge Challenger Hellcat "4x4" Flexes Lifted Muscle in Quick Rendering

These days, the Ram 1500 TRX is on everybody's lips. After all, how could a Hellcat-animated truck not enjoy so much attention? However, there are also Mopar enthusiasts who prefer to brew their own HEMI-animated high-riding contraptions, be these real or virtual. For now, we're here to focus on a proposal that belongs to the latter category. And what a machine this is!
We're currently feasting our eyes on a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that has been gifted with the sort of rugged terrain hardware which should allow it to give that T-Rex a run for its money.
It all starts underneath the vehicle, where we find heavy-duty suspension with generous travel, with this being linked to custom wheels riding on all-terrain tires.
And, thanks to the meaty fender flares, which take the styling of the factory widebody option to a whole new level, there's no need to worry about mud flying everywhere.
Further protection is provided by a front structure consisting of a skid plate and a bull bar, with a pair of towing elements and a set of LED lights being on the list.
Bars can also be found on the front fenders, as well as on the roof and the C-pillars - the top arrangement adds even more lights, while improving the hauling abilities of the big coupe, so you can go for a proper adventure.
Even though digital artist Mo Aoun, whose attention to detail always brings pleasant surprises, only came up with a single angle for the Challenger Hellcat, this is enough to give us a clear take on the matter.
Oh, and if the idea of a Challenger being taken off the beaten path seems odd, keep in mind this is the only muscle car that can be had in AWD form straight from the factory.
Besides, it's not like YouTube has steered cleared of taking such Dodges across the type of terrain that would require a badass SUV.
