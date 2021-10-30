Dodge Challenger Flaunts Hemi Widebody on Autobahn, Bricks the Air at 167 MPH

OneBot S7 Is the Sleek Three-Fold e-Bike We Need Right Now

While Ford likes to brag about its Mustang being the only American muscle car officially available on sale on the Old Continent, the reality is a bit different. It’s true, but only at the OEM level. 12 photos



Naturally, we are here to see how the



This, by the way, signals that we are dealing with a recent Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody. It’s one of two versions offered up for grabs by the importer in Europe alongside the SRT Hellcat Widebody. As such, it arrived at the Autobahn top speed party with a 6.4-liter (392ci) Hemi V8 that flaunts 492 ps/485 horsepower and an eternally long-geared eight-speed automatic transmission.



According to the official specifications, the



That much becomes clear during the short top speed run, when it’s clear the brick aerodynamics and the gearing will prevent it from reaching that official quota too easily. As such, without a perfectly barren stretch of highway and enough time to allow that long eighth gear to do its bidding, the Challenger only reaches around 268 kph/167 mph. Actually, not that bad for such a hulking machine, right?



