Dodge Challenger "Dark Knight" Is the Gotham Muscle Car

We still have a lot of time to kill before we get to see Robert Pattison in "The Batman," with the motion picture's release date having been delayed to March 4, 2022. And while I was on my daily Instagram walk earlier today, a naturally automotive-biased adventure, I came across a machine that might help with the waiting: the Dodge Challenger "Dark Knight."
If we look underneath the memorable wrap job of this Mopar machine, we'll find a 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack, a model that many enthusiasts consider to be the ideal choice. That's because it unleashes the 485-hp fury of the naturally aspirated 392ci (6.4L) HEMI for a starting price of under $40,000. However, this particular example sports the widebody option.
Then again, it's worth mentioning that the motion picture referenced here was released in 2008, the same year that saw Dodge commencing production of the modern Challenger.
Now, the machine's second skin was designed by and printed by a Miami-based specialist dubbed Metro Wraps, with the Dodge belonging to an enthusiast named Rayyan Khan. Oh, and now that the upcoming title will feature a muscle car-themed Batmobile, this Challenger customization only seems natural.
While Two-Face is present in "The Dark Knight," the supervillain doesn't seem to have made it onto the vinyl, at least not directly. However, we might give the Challenger a similar nickname since half the vehicle surrenders Gotham to the Joker, while the other half is dedicated to Batman.
Come to think of it, given the monumental performance of the late Heath Ledger, it was only fitting for the Joker to enjoy 50% of the real estate, but that is another story for another time.
In an apt transformation, this wrap reveals a new side once night falls, since it appears that both the protagonist and the antagonist are depicted using glow-in-the-dark material, as you'll notice in the Instagram post below.
Oh, and if somebody happens to miss the HEMI machine on the street, the underbody lights will make sure things don't stay that way.
