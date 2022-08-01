Dodge Ain't Killin' the V8 Challenger and Charger, Next Generations Rumored With 800 HP

As every petrolhead and their neighbor knows, the next generation Dodge Challenger will be electric. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that they will give up on the V8-powered models, as we’ve been tricked into believing.
As a matter of fact, Stellantis, which is Dodge’s parent company, will not yet turn its back on fossil fuels when it comes to the next-gen Challenger and Charger, as ICE-powered versions are in the pipeline, MotorTrend says, quoting undisclosed sources.
These will be underpinned by a different platform than the one used in the BEV, and besides the Challenger/Charger duo, it might be shared with a new Chrysler 300, as well as the next-gen Maserati Quattroporte. Since Alfa Romeo plans to go all-electric by 2027, they won’t make a model based on it, and neither will Opel/Vauxhall, in all likelihood.
Expected to be lighter than their predecessors, and therefore better to handle, the next Charger/Challenger should feature an eight-speed automatic transmission, signed by ZF, and maybe an all-wheel drive option too. As far as the power goes, they might launch with the twin-turbo Hurricane straight-six, maybe in two versions, with over 400 hp in the standard flavor, and 500 hp in the higher-output models. As for the V8, it might be limited to the Hellcats, which could boast around 800 hp.
On a related note, we will remind you that Stellantis filed a trademark for the Tomahawk moniker with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 23, making certain outlets believe that the Challenger Tomahawk will break cover shortly, either with an ICE under the hood, a PHEV, or even the EV. Truth be told, no one outside the company knows what they are planning with the Tomahawk nameplate, and there is always the possibility that they could simply shelve the moniker and forget it exists. After all, this is common practice among automakers.
