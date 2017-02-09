Do You Want To Ride Husqvarna’s 701 Supermoto For 4 Days?

You can kick off this new riding season in style by entering Husqvarna’s contest to win a 4-day riding experience in California aboard the company’s 701 Supermoto
.
Husqvarna is happy to announce it is starting its second edition 701 Supermoto Ride Out, a nice 4-day event that is also linked with the most famous influencers and bloggers from the Supermoto social media community.
The first edition of the contest started with a wonderful ride through the Austrian Alps and made a huge social media impact, followed and viewed by thousands of people. Now, the 2017 contest moves out to California, with riders taking in some of the most spectacular roads in the area.
The contest is international, and anyone can join for the chance of winning a place in the adrenaline-charged experience. All you have to do is register on the special 701 Supermoto campaign page
for a chance to be the wildcard rider in the elite group.
Among the other highlights, you will enjoy the thrill of riding “The Snake“
which is the most famous motorcycling route in California. The winding 50 kilometers long Mulholland Highway take you through the Santa Monica mountains, the Hollywood Hills down to the Pacific Coast.
The ride will stop at the legendary Neptune’s Net and plan to have a meet and greet at the iconic biker’s hangout, the Rock Store Cafe. But best of all, riders will enjoy a unique and unforgettable Supermoto riding experience in the company of like-minded people.
Now that’s how you properly market your new motorcycles. Give people some real time in the saddle on a great trip, instead of that lousy short dealership test ride you don’t even get to discover the bike’s true potential and character.
So, if you wish to join the contest don’t forget to do it soon. Entries close on March 26th, and the winner will be announced in April.