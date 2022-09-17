Do Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Work? Here's a Useful Test

Your gas- or diesel-powered car most likely has a catalytic converter. This means you might have heard about what thieves are doing to these vehicles. They’re leaving them without these important components that contain precious metals such as platinum or palladium. To replace one, it’s not cheap. It usually costs over $1,000 or even more if the cutting was negligently done. But there are options to protect yourself from such actions. Here’s a test that shows how they work and if they’re a viable solution.
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, even though the authorities announced they’re cracking down on those who plan on or already are stealing these vital car components. New York State even declared them war.
But since most of these actions happen at night and the thieves don’t need more than two minutes to cut a catalytic converter off, it’s hard to catch them. Busts have happened, but similar acts continue to take place in many U.S. cities.
Thieves can sell these parts to recycling centers or scrap yards and get cash in exchange that’s hard to trace.
This car part has been mandated in the U.S. since 1975, so the chances are your vehicle has one. Thieves mostly target hybrid vehicles like the Toyota Prius because the quantity of precious metals found in their catalytic converters is usually larger or SUVs because they don’t need to be jacked up. So, what can an owner do to protect their property against such heinous actions?
Besides parking in a well-lit spot, having the car part marked, and making sure there’s some video surveillance available in the area, drivers have other options as well. There are some aftermarket products available that, at least in theory, could discourage potential thefts. But how can you know if they work properly?
Well, the YouTubers at Donut Media decided to test some of them. Even if some could cost well over $200, making sure someone doesn’t force you to pay thousands to replace a car part could be worth it. Vehicles without catalytic converters pollute more and risk not passing emission testing.
Now watch the video and see which product provides the best protection against catalytic converter thieves. It’s worth knowing what to spend your hard-earned money on.
But since most of these actions happen at night and the thieves don’t need more than two minutes to cut a catalytic converter off, it’s hard to catch them. Busts have happened, but similar acts continue to take place in many U.S. cities.
Thieves can sell these parts to recycling centers or scrap yards and get cash in exchange that’s hard to trace.
This car part has been mandated in the U.S. since 1975, so the chances are your vehicle has one. Thieves mostly target hybrid vehicles like the Toyota Prius because the quantity of precious metals found in their catalytic converters is usually larger or SUVs because they don’t need to be jacked up. So, what can an owner do to protect their property against such heinous actions?
Besides parking in a well-lit spot, having the car part marked, and making sure there’s some video surveillance available in the area, drivers have other options as well. There are some aftermarket products available that, at least in theory, could discourage potential thefts. But how can you know if they work properly?
Well, the YouTubers at Donut Media decided to test some of them. Even if some could cost well over $200, making sure someone doesn’t force you to pay thousands to replace a car part could be worth it. Vehicles without catalytic converters pollute more and risk not passing emission testing.
Now watch the video and see which product provides the best protection against catalytic converter thieves. It’s worth knowing what to spend your hard-earned money on.