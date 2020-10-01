3 LS3-Swapped Porsche 944 Turbo Will Make You Hate it and Love it at the Same Time

DMOL’s Modified 1977 Honda GL1000 Gold Wing Looks Divine





Right, now that we’ve wrapped this up, I’d strongly encourage that you head straight over to these fellows’ Back in 2016, the British custom motorcycle segment was delighted with the arrival of a new player on the scene. To be a little more specific, Death Machines of London was co-founded by James Hilton and Ray Petty in (you guessed it) London, United Kingdom. Besides developing some of the raddest machines you’ll ever have the pleasure to encounter, these folks also specialize in designing a healthy deal of funky casual apparel items.As such, it goes without saying these Brits are no strangers to the majestic realm of two-wheeled entities. If you happen to be into meticulously crafted one-off machines, then paying DMOL’s crew a visit on their social media accounts will certainly fill each and every last corner of your moto-loving soul with sheer joy.While browsing their spectacular range, I stumbled upon an outlandish Honda GL1000 Gold Wing-based venture that managed to capture my full attention. It features an intricate design language, incorporating a neat collection of sharp edges and smooth curves that work in unison to deliver a remarkable display of glorious craftmanship, to say the least.On the other hand, this project’s donor is no toy. The 1977 model in Honda’s fearsome GL1000 lineup is powered by a fiendish four-strokeboxer colossus with four cylinders and a compression ratio of 9.2:1. This nasty piece of liquid-cooled machinery boasts two valves per cylinder head and an astronomical displacement of 999cc. Additionally, the engine is equipped with as many as four Keihin carbs that allow it to breathe with ease.At around 7,000 rpm, this bad boy is capable of generating up to 78 bhp, accompanied by a malicious torque output of 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) at approximately 5,500 revs. A five-speed transmission is tasked with channeling the powerplant’s feral force to Gold Wing’s rear 17-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive. Ultimately, the whole shebang enables Honda’s monstrosity to reach a generous top speed of just under 122 mph (196 kph).In terms of chassis, suspension duties are taken good care of by a set of telescopic forks up front. On the opposite end, the entire structure is supported by a double-sided swingarm and dual shock absorbers. Stopping power is supplier by twin 232 mm rotors (9.13 inches) and two-piston calipers at the front, along with a single 250 mm (9.84 inches) brake disc and a one-piston caliper at the rear.As to DMOL’s outstanding creature, its bodywork contains a selection of CNC machined modules and 3D printed elements, as well as several hand-crafted aluminum panels that do a splendid job at looking the business!These include GL1000’s angular fuel tank, its belly pan and a minimalist tail section, besides one menacing front fairing that houses an LED lighting strip. Furthermore, you will find a neat filler cap incorporated into the gas tank and a ravishing leather saddle, which rests on a slim custom subframe manufactured in-house. To top it all off, the workshop went about fabricating a gorgeous one-off speedometer that gives this beast a personality of its own.Last but not least, DMOL turned their attention to the performance side of things. They treated Goldie’s suspension to a comprehensive makeover using top-grade components from Ohlins’ catalogue, while its brakes received a considerable dose of Brembo goodness. The boxer mill was blessed with retuned carburetors and a magnificent exhaust system.Right, now that we’ve wrapped this up, I’d strongly encourage that you head straight over to these fellows’ Facebook and Instagram pages to admire the rest of their incredible exploits.