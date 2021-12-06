DJ Whoo Kid Can't Stop Showing His Lamborghini Huracan Performante, But Why Would He?

Dj Whoo Kid can’t stop showing his shiny ride, a Lamborghini Huracan Performante. He showed the blue supercar looked great in pictures, as he wore a burgundy checkered suit.
In a series of Instagram Stories, DJ Whoo Kid paid a lot of attention to his supercar, sharing several pictures of his Lamborghini Huracan Performante. Unlike other cars, though, the DJ’s Lambo seemed quite driven, with splashes of raindrops and a bit of dust. Which is quite refreshing to see.
Currently the host of The Whoolywood Shuffle, Dj Whoo Kid, on his real name Yves Mondesir, has been associated with Snoop Dogg and is currently signed with 50 Cent's record label, G-Unit Records. A car aficionado himself, Snoop also reshared the pictures of Whoo Kid’s Huracan on his own Stories.
DJ Whoo Kid seems to have acquired the supercar sometime this fall, and needless to say, he loves it.
The Lamborghini Huracan Performante was introduced in 2017, adding more power and making it faster than the Huracan series. But, two years later, it was discontinued.
Under the hood, there is a 5.2-liter V10 engine, which, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, puts out 631 horsepower (640 ps) and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. These figures help it accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and max out at 202 mph (325 kph).
It is a bit faster from zero to hero than the standard Huracan (the LP610-4 model), which puts out 602 horsepower (610 ps) and a maximum torque of 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. This one runs to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in “just” 3.2 seconds, reaching the same top speed.
One could understand why DJ Whoo Kid can’t stop sharing pictures of his supercar painted in Blu Caelum (Sky Blue) and black. It’s fast and sports exotic looks. It also looks incredible in pictures, which always piles up reactions on social media.
