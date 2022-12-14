D.J. Humphries Goes All the Way to the Top With a Blacked-Out Cadillac Escalade V

D.J. Humphries has just decided to make a big move and treat himself to a brand-new car ahead of the new year. And he went for the Cadillac Escalade V.
Dierrias J. Humphries Jr. plays as an offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League. And this summer, he signed a 3-year extension with his team, worth $51 million, with $32.8 million in guarantees. This allows him to indulge in expensive purchases sometimes.
Although Humphries is currently on injured reserve, that doesn't mean that he won't be able to attend to other business. Ahead of Christmas, Humphries, known as “Hump” on social media, has just treated himself to a brand-new whip: a 2023 Cadillac Escalade V, which is the performance version of the Escalade, introduced in 2022.
For the purchase, he collaborated with Champion Motoring, which is a dealership from San Diego, California, that provides athletes, celebrities, and other high-profile names with the chance to own a vehicle customized to their heart’s desire. And the new SUV is as elegant as it gets.
The Cadillac Escalade offers six versions, with the Escalade V crowned as the high-performance model. Starting at $151,090, it's powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, rated at 682 horsepower (673 ps) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque, sent to all four wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission. The behemoth is also quite fast, being able to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in only 4.4 seconds.
The Cadillac Escalade V brings a blacked-out grille instead of the chrome one and the high-performance "V-Series" badging.
Hump's behemoth comes with a classic black exterior, going for the same color for the cabin, as well. It didn't maintain its stock 22-inch 18-spoke alloy wheels, but it has been lifted on 26-inch multi-spoke black Forgiato wheels instead.
What's interesting to note is that the Cadillac Escalade V isn't the only Escalade in Humphries' garage, because in May this year, he also purchased a Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum 4WD from the same dealership, also blacked-out and fitted on 26-inch wheels. So, the two Escalades will get along great in Humphries' garage.
Although Humphries is currently on injured reserve, that doesn't mean that he won't be able to attend to other business. Ahead of Christmas, Humphries, known as “Hump” on social media, has just treated himself to a brand-new whip: a 2023 Cadillac Escalade V, which is the performance version of the Escalade, introduced in 2022.
For the purchase, he collaborated with Champion Motoring, which is a dealership from San Diego, California, that provides athletes, celebrities, and other high-profile names with the chance to own a vehicle customized to their heart’s desire. And the new SUV is as elegant as it gets.
The Cadillac Escalade offers six versions, with the Escalade V crowned as the high-performance model. Starting at $151,090, it's powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, rated at 682 horsepower (673 ps) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque, sent to all four wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission. The behemoth is also quite fast, being able to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in only 4.4 seconds.
The Cadillac Escalade V brings a blacked-out grille instead of the chrome one and the high-performance "V-Series" badging.
Hump's behemoth comes with a classic black exterior, going for the same color for the cabin, as well. It didn't maintain its stock 22-inch 18-spoke alloy wheels, but it has been lifted on 26-inch multi-spoke black Forgiato wheels instead.
What's interesting to note is that the Cadillac Escalade V isn't the only Escalade in Humphries' garage, because in May this year, he also purchased a Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum 4WD from the same dealership, also blacked-out and fitted on 26-inch wheels. So, the two Escalades will get along great in Humphries' garage.