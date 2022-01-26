DIY Guru Sorts Through America's Cheapest C5 Corvette, Goes From Bad to Worse

WatchJRGo on YouTube isn't afraid of an old-fashioned challenge. But when he picked up what he believed was the absolute cheapest runing and driving C5 Chevy Corvette in America, we bet he didn't fathom just how big of a pickle he'd gotten himself in. Let's just say the term "chocolate milkshake" isn't nearly as appetizing in the world of automobiles as it is in fast food meals.

9 photos