DIY Guru Sorts Through America's Cheapest C5 Corvette, Goes From Bad to Worse

WatchJRGo on YouTube isn't afraid of an old-fashioned challenge. But when he picked up what he believed was the absolute cheapest runing and driving C5 Chevy Corvette in America, we bet he didn't fathom just how big of a pickle he'd gotten himself in. Let's just say the term "chocolate milkshake" isn't nearly as appetizing in the world of automobiles as it is in fast food meals.
The more JR digs into the guts of the LS engine in his 2000 Corvette Coupe, the more it seems like it is unsalvagable. The first big clue of calamities awaiting is evident when JR starts up the car. It sounds like the god of grandfather clocks ticking away under the hood. Further signs of trouble come when JR takes out the oil dipstick. What he finds is a mixture of oil, water, and debris mechanics like to call "chocolate shake."
What this means is that the amount of water this engine must have ingested was far more than JR had anticipated. But just to double-check, JR pulls the coils and valve covers to take a look at the top end of the engine. Much to his dismay, the valvetrain and the top end of the engine as a whole were in decent shape all around. Meaning the issue with this LS small-block engine lies deep within the engine's bottom end.
Most DIY gurus don't have the tools or the skills necessary in order to thoroughly break down and rebuild an engine with some degree of skill. But JR isn't just any DIY enthusiast. He's been wrenching since time immemorial. So he decides not only to break his own rule of not rebuilding his own engines anymore to try and see if he can salvage the entire car by himself. It's a job that's not for the faint of heart. Best of luck to JR.
