DIY 3D-Printed Minecraft Boat Has Its Own Skipper, It Is Motorized and Radio-Controlled

If you’re into the Minecraft video game, you’ll appreciate this DIY project. The YouTuber behind the “electrosync” YouTube channel built his own Minecraft-inspired boat in toy size. The radio-controlled device is motorized and can make for a great pool toy.Granted, it has no other uses but to entertain you, as it tops a speed of only 2.2 mph (3.6 kph), but it is nevertheless fun to play with, as its creator admits it.Keeping the design true to the game, the guy 3D-printed the boat using a material that mixes plastic and wood fiber, not just for the parts of the watercraft but also to make Steve the skipper, who does all the paddling and fishing. To make the boat waterproof, the builder applied two coats of polyester resin, which also helped with the overall appearance, improving the finish of the mini vessel.All the necessary gear such as the brushed motor, electronic switch, rechargeable battery, and so on can easily be found online, and there are links for them in the description of the video.The Minecraft boat is radio-controlled and has been tested and played with, in the pool, where the skipper proved his paddling abilities. All in all, the boat can cross the pool from one end to the other, can be rotated, and can also be used for fishing (well, pretend fishing anyway).While the performance of the miniature boat is not jaw-dropping by any means, considering this is a scaled-down version of the one in the game, is nothing to sneeze at either.And if fun alone isn’t motivating enough for you to build your own Minecraft boat, you might want to consider one of the guy’s other inventions, such as this 3D-printed snack boat that can serve you beer and snacks while you’re chilling in the pool.