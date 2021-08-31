Disruptive 507-HP Electric SSV With Incredible Performance Emerges From Colorado

With so many electric cars, trucks, and other vehicles making their way on the market, it was about time that the EV trend hit the recreational segment as well. A Colorado-based startup that is making its first steps in the industry is promising to bring something truly innovative in the side by side (SSV) category.
Until now, the only electric SSV that we’ve heard of was Polaris’ new Ranger EV, introduced as a pioneering vehicle of this kind. The Ranger EV is due to be officially launched in December 2021, but the well-known outdoor vehicle manufacturer has given us several sneak peeks into what this new SSV is capable of.
It looks like the Ranger has a competitor now, called Unity. The flagship vehicle of the young company Rindev is still quite mysterious since no official images have been released yet. But we do know a thing or two about its performance, and it sounds promising.
This new all-electric side by side is supposed to boast three times more power and greater range than anything similar on the market. The range is particularly important when it comes to SXSs since being out on a trail is definitely not compatible with having to search for charging stations.
Compared to the Ranger EV that’s powered by a 30 HP motor, Unity boasts an incredible 507 HP and 812 ft-lb (1,100 Nm) of torque, with an equally impressive range that gets up to 350 miles (563 km). Unity also beats the Ranger EV in the strength department, with a double towing capacity (3,000 lbs/1,360 kg versus 1,500 lbs/680 kg).
With these specs, the Unity SSV does seem like an innovative recreational vehicle on the market. And there’s more. It’s built with removable doors and windows (this will be interesting to see), so that it’s versatile enough for any kind of weather or activity. Plus, it incorporates upcycled plastic, as another sustainable feature.
In terms of tech, the new electric SXS promises advanced connectivity, and it’s equipped with self-diagnostic Artificial Intelligence that alerts the owner when something is wrong, while also sharing the data with all Unity vehicles, in order to continuously improve all of them.
Even though the new Unity SSV has not been officially revealed, it’s already available for pre-order. At $29,999, it’s twice as expensive as the better-known Ranger EV, but hey, for that power and range, it’s not surprising.
