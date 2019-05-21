Disqualified Driver Runs Over Girl, Flees, Still Claims He’s a Good Person

A cowardly driver tried to mount a rather hilarious argument in court, considering his priors: despite the fact that he drove when he was disqualified from doing so and ran over a little girl who had fallen off her scooter, and then fled, he was still a good person.

Considering the events of that day, it’s no wonder. At the time, Evans had 6 previous convictions for driving while disqualified and was actually still serving the most recent sentence. The fact that he did not have a valid driver’s license didn’t stop him from treating himself to a new car, which he took for a spin.



Evans had a friend pick up the red



When Evans stopped the car, the girl was still wedged under the car. A taxi driver came rushing and other passers-by intervened to help him lift the back of the car, so they could free the girl. She suffered broken legs, a broken pelvis and a fractured collarbone, and is still recovering in the hospital as we speak.



After Evans ran her over even though she was in the middle of the road and could easily be observed, he did the most cowardly thing: he took advantage of the confusion around the victim and fled. He turned himself later to the police, when he was contacted by the officers, and charged with causing serious injury while driving while disqualified, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop.



He pleaded guilty to all charges but his attorney still argued that he was a good man, one who had learned from this incident to actually take the driving bans for what they are: driving bans. The judge didn’t buy it.



“The defendant described himself in his letter to the court as a good person. I am afraid his record rather belies that,” the judge said. “You ran her over and dragged her a short distance beneath the car. You drove the car away without remaining at the scene. Your behavior was cowardly and inhuman.”



