autoevolution
 

Disney Pulls the Plug on Interactive Space Experience Galactic Starcruiser After 1 Year

• By:
Even good things come to an end, but Disney does seem to have a way to make them outlive their expected shelf life. Not so when it comes to the Galactic Starcruiser, Disney's newest and hottest curated experience for the ultimate Star Wars fan.
Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 years 22 photos
Photo: Disney (Composite)
Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsStar Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsStar Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsStar Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsStar Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsStar Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsStar Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsStar Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsStar Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsStar Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsStar Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsStar Wars Galactic Starcruiser, the ridiculously-priced but awesome Disney experience, shuts down after 1 yearsThe ultimate Star Wars vacation comes courtesy of Disney's (expensive) Galactic Starcruiser experienceThe ultimate Star Wars vacation comes courtesy of Disney's (expensive) Galactic Starcruiser experienceThe ultimate Star Wars vacation comes courtesy of Disney's (expensive) Galactic Starcruiser experienceThe ultimate Star Wars vacation comes courtesy of Disney's (expensive) Galactic Starcruiser experienceThe ultimate Star Wars vacation comes courtesy of Disney's (expensive) Galactic Starcruiser experienceThe ultimate Star Wars vacation comes courtesy of Disney's (expensive) Galactic Starcruiser experienceThe ultimate Star Wars vacation comes courtesy of Disney's (expensive) Galactic Starcruiser experienceThe ultimate Star Wars vacation comes courtesy of Disney's (expensive) Galactic Starcruiser experienceThe ultimate Star Wars vacation comes courtesy of Disney's (expensive) Galactic Starcruiser experience
Galactic Starcruiser opened its doors in March 2022 after spending close to seven years in development and taking up a big chunk of Disney's reported budget of $2 billion for two Star War parks in Florida and California. It's technically a hotel, but one that offers an immersive experience that blends the best from Disney theme parks, cruise liners, and resorts with a hefty dose of cosplay.

Located at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, Galactic Starcruiser is the closest thing a Star Wars fan can get to becoming a part of that fictional world, experiencing space adventures, or the ultimate battle between good and evil, which is also set in space, of course. The entire experience is fashioned like a 2-day adventure onboard the Halcyon spaceship, traveling to a galaxy far, far away, and offering everything from iconic characters to Lightsabers, treks to Batuu, and the finest drinks and cuisine you can only get on alien planets.

Since its debut, Galactic Starcruiser raked up all-positive reviews from fans and even won a Thea Award for outstanding achievement in the themed entertainment space. So, with all these things going for the space-themed experience, what went wrong?

Earlier this week, Disney announced that Galactic Starcruiser would be closing its doors in September 2023, with bookings frozen until May 26. The force Fourth may have been with Star Wars fans this year, as it is every other year, but not with Disney and their Star Wars immersive experience.

Disney wouldn't speak of the reasons behind the decision to shutter the hotel except to say that they plan to use what they learned to improve future experiences. Reports claim it was steep pricing that drove the final nail in the coffin. Put simply, a two-night stay for a family of four at Galactic Starcruiser could go as high as $6,000, which is too much under any circumstance, even when taking into account the kind of high-quality entertainment provided.

The space-themed hotel saw tourists sleeping on the spaceship Halcyon in bunker-like rooms with a shared area for the parents and the kids and no windows on any of the suites. The experience included food and non-alcoholic beverages, role-playing, and a limited choice of (imagined) adventures, but pricing was still too steep for such a short period, in such crowded rooms, and with no access to the kind of amenities Disney usually provided, like pools and spas, or more varied menus. Not everything that Disney touches turns to gold.
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram Twitter
disney Star Wars space Disney World Florida Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser
About the author: Elena Gorgan
Elena Gorgan profile photo

Elena has been writing for a living since 2006 and, as a journalist, she has put her double major in English and Spanish to good use. She covers automotive and mobility topics like cars and bicycles, and she always knows the shows worth watching on Netflix and friends.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories