Disney Pulls the Plug on Interactive Space Experience Galactic Starcruiser After 1 Year

Even good things come to an end, but Disney does seem to have a way to make them outlive their expected shelf life. Not so when it comes to the Galactic Starcruiser, Disney's newest and hottest curated experience for the ultimate Star Wars fan.
Galactic Starcruiser opened its doors in March 2022 after spending close to seven years in development and taking up a big chunk of Disney's reported budget of $2 billion for two Star War parks in Florida and California. It's technically a hotel, but one that offers an immersive experience that blends the best from Disney theme parks, cruise liners, and resorts with a hefty dose of cosplay.
Located at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, Galactic Starcruiser is the closest thing a Star Wars fan can get to becoming a part of that fictional world, experiencing space adventures, or the ultimate battle between good and evil, which is also set in space, of course. The entire experience is fashioned like a 2-day adventure onboard the Halcyon spaceship, traveling to a galaxy far, far away, and offering everything from iconic characters to Lightsabers, treks to Batuu, and the finest drinks and cuisine you can only get on alien planets.
Since its debut, Galactic Starcruiser raked up all-positive reviews from fans and even won a Thea Award for outstanding achievement in the themed entertainment space. So, with all these things going for the space-themed experience, what went wrong?
Earlier this week, Disney announced that Galactic Starcruiser would be closing its doors in September 2023, with bookings frozen until May 26. The
force Fourth may have been with Star Wars fans this year, as it is every other year, but not with Disney and their Star Wars immersive experience.
Disney wouldn't speak of the reasons behind the decision to shutter the hotel except to say that they plan to use what they learned to improve future experiences. Reports claim it was steep pricing that drove the final nail in the coffin. Put simply, a two-night stay for a family of four at Galactic Starcruiser could go as high as $6,000, which is too much under any circumstance, even when taking into account the kind of high-quality entertainment provided.
The space-themed hotel saw tourists sleeping on the spaceship Halcyon in bunker-like rooms with a shared area for the parents and the kids and no windows on any of the suites. The experience included food and non-alcoholic beverages, role-playing, and a limited choice of (imagined) adventures, but pricing was still too steep for such a short period, in such crowded rooms, and with no access to the kind of amenities Disney usually provided, like pools and spas, or more varied menus. Not everything that Disney touches turns to gold.
