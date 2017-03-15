Dismantled Pagani Huayra Rendered with Huge Wing Is a Butcher's Hypercar

Ever since Pagani dropped the Huayra Roadster at the Geneva Motor Show last week, we've been waiting for the world wide web to come up with an extreme rendering of the hypercar. And it seems the time has come to discuss the expected pixel play.





Pagani has also launched an online configurator for the Huayra Roadster, so, if you're feeling playful, you can build your four-wheeled dreams It seems that our expectations weren't 100 percent accurate since this render we have here isn't based on the Roadster . Instead, we're dealing with a Huayra Coupe digital development.The image shows a Huayra that has lost its hood, with the hypercar gaining a massive wing that also transforms its rear fascia.Digital artist Jonsibal is the one behind the 1s and 0s we see here, with the man using the "wing breaker" caption for his work.Since this is a fixed-roof model, it means the contraption is a full 154 lbs (make that 70 kg) lighter than the Roadster. No, there's no mistake here - Pagani was so determined to step up its game with the introduction of the wind-in-your-hair Huayra that the hypercar ended up being friendlier to the scales than the Coupe.The-supplied twin-turbo V12 heart of the Huayra Roadster is also superior to that of the Coupe, with the mill allowing the driver to play with no less than 764 ponies and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of twist.The San Cesario sul Panaro automaker has ensured that the bewildering cabin of the newcomer won't be ruined by the weather, even when the driver decides to leave the carbon fiber hard top in the garage. As such, the velocity monster features an emergency soft top, which is stored on board.Pagani has also launched an online configurator for the Huayra Roadster, so, if you're feeling playful, you can build your four-wheeled dreams here . Keep in mind that only 100 aficionados will get to enjoy the charms of the Italian temptress.