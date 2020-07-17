'Disgusting’ 1991 Dodge Ramcharger with Wild Decals Gets First Wash in 9 Years

The Internet is a weird place. Take YouTube, for instance – this is where an unbelievably large number of people go when the need to satisfy this or that fetish kicks in. From watching food rot in time lapse clips to hearing the different sounds food makes when chewed, there’s no shortage of weirdness to what YouTube has to offer.
For close to 1.5 million people, one fetish that gets satisfied is seeing how old, close-to-dead cars are being brought back to their former selves by means of careful detailing and at times restoration. After all, there is some pleasure to be taken in seeing dirt being removed from a car’s body.
The 1.5 million people we mentioned before are subscribers to a YouTube channel called AMMO NYC. It belongs to a group that “fanatically manufactures car care and detailing products for drivers who care about the way their car looks.” And from time to time they even show us how a frog of a vehicle can be turned into a prince/princess of a car.
This time, AMMO took care of a 1991 Ramcharger that theoretically is a barn find, technically not so much, as it spent the last 9 years of its life in the woods in North Carolina. The vehicle was bought for just $600 and, driven to the garage’s doors for the major makeover it was destined for.
The two-door Charger has some very interesting wildlife mural on it with wolves and American eagles, but that was hard to appreciate given it was all covered by mold, mildew, lichen, and who knows what else.
The 20-minute video attached below shows in stages how the massive cleanup for the SUV went, bringing back from underneath all the shiny colors and images. There’s anything you need in there to satisfy any car washing-related fetishes one might have.
