DiRT Rally 2.0 Gets the Final Update, the Future Is Still Uncertain

The PC version of the update for DiRT Rally 2.0 is already up for grabs, with the console sibling to launch shortly. The new update version 1.17 is the last one DiRT Rally 2.0 is ever going to get, so beginning right now, the game is pretty much dead. Sure, you can continue playing it, as all challenges will continue to be there waiting for you, but no new updates would ever see the daylight going forward.Let’s see what’s new in today’s update.According to the official release notes available here , version 1.17 adjusts the limits of the Höljes, Sweden track to prevent some users from corner-cutting in some instances. It also brings refined performance of dynamic trackside signage, as well as other undisclosed bug fixes and optimizations.So it’s pretty clear this update isn’t a big one, but the more important changes are the ones we highlighted earlier.Unfortunately, nobody knows exactly what’s next for the franchise, as everyone at Codemasters has so far remained completely tight-lipped on their plans in the short term. While Dirt 5 remains the only current title in the entire series, many believe a new game is in the works as we speak. Of course, no confirmed information is available for the time being.On the other hand, EA has promised to provide gamers with annual racing game releases after the acquisition of Codemasters, though up to this point, the company is yet to share any specifics on what this means for Dirt fans.“When I think about taking that collection of talent and pointing them at Need for Speed, pointing them at FORMULA ONE, pointing them at GRID, pointing them at DiRT and thinking about how all of that might happen with regular launches of those titles with really strong live services wrapped around them, which we don't yet see in the Codemasters games, all powered by the leverage of the marketing organization that we have behind us, I think the opportunity is really, really strong,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said.The PC version of the update for DiRT Rally 2.0 is already up for grabs, with the console sibling to launch shortly.