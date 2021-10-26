Dine O Max Portable Camp Kitchen Boasts What You Need to Eat Anywhere, Anytime

Folks, I'm a person that enjoys his mealtimes. Even so, I’ve somehow managed to keep my weight at a stable level for years; thank you, genetics. But there’s one thing I also enjoy, taking a few days off from the hustle and bustle of city life and putting on my adventure shoes.
Well, while out there hiking the lands for a day or two, most people’s need to eat foods will kick in after a few hours. After all, protein bars are only going to cut it for so long. Well, if you know you're going to be out on the lands for more than a day or so, you’ve got to have your meal plan covered.
To help you cook the meals you need when you need them, SylvanSport, designed the Dine O Max portable camp kitchen; being out in the wild is no longer an excuse to miss a meal. If you've never heard of SylvanSport, I'll be brief; they're an outdoor gear and RV manufacturer that’s been around since 2004 with a mission to get folks out of their homes and into the wild.
much it can do. First of all, this entire setup is designed to fit into nothing more than a simple carrying case that can be thrown over your shoulder and carried with ease. Collapsed, the kitchen occupies a space of 7 x 40 x 19 inches (18 x 101 x 48 centimeters) , while expanded you’re looking at a structure of 20.5 x 92 x 52 inches (52 x 234 x 132 centimeters).
Once you've found that perfect spot you’ve been looking for, unzip the case and start setting up the Max. Overall, the kitchen uses an aluminum frame with a powder coat to hold everything in its place while offering a lightweight construction that allows you to walk around with it under your arm. With the bamboo countertops and 900D Oxford Polyester with PU coating, the entire assembly weighs nothing more than 44 lbs (20 kg).
The bamboo countertops I mentioned will be where all the action unfurls as one is to be used for prepping food and can also be equipped with a washbasin, while the other is for a cooktop and garbage dispensary. However, if you don’t require both tops, you can easily just use one surface as they seem to be rather roomy.
However, there is a catch to this outdoor cooking setup, there’s no fridge or freezer unit. I know, it’s a bummer, but then again, it’s not that hard to bring a cooler with you. Heck, why not go out and grab a solar fridge and take the worry out of ice or a power source. But, with a price tag of $400 (€344 at current exchange rates), you’ll easily have some cash left over for that cooler.
Honestly, if you’re as crazy as I am and can’t wait to get out of the city, just take this setup with you to your local park and get to cooking. Just make sure your local laws allow for something like this to happen. If only I could pitch a tent in the park near my house, if only.
Well, while out there hiking the lands for a day or two, most people’s need to eat foods will kick in after a few hours. After all, protein bars are only going to cut it for so long. Well, if you know you're going to be out on the lands for more than a day or so, you’ve got to have your meal plan covered.
To help you cook the meals you need when you need them, SylvanSport, designed the Dine O Max portable camp kitchen; being out in the wild is no longer an excuse to miss a meal. If you've never heard of SylvanSport, I'll be brief; they're an outdoor gear and RV manufacturer that’s been around since 2004 with a mission to get folks out of their homes and into the wild.
much it can do. First of all, this entire setup is designed to fit into nothing more than a simple carrying case that can be thrown over your shoulder and carried with ease. Collapsed, the kitchen occupies a space of 7 x 40 x 19 inches (18 x 101 x 48 centimeters) , while expanded you’re looking at a structure of 20.5 x 92 x 52 inches (52 x 234 x 132 centimeters).
Once you've found that perfect spot you’ve been looking for, unzip the case and start setting up the Max. Overall, the kitchen uses an aluminum frame with a powder coat to hold everything in its place while offering a lightweight construction that allows you to walk around with it under your arm. With the bamboo countertops and 900D Oxford Polyester with PU coating, the entire assembly weighs nothing more than 44 lbs (20 kg).
The bamboo countertops I mentioned will be where all the action unfurls as one is to be used for prepping food and can also be equipped with a washbasin, while the other is for a cooktop and garbage dispensary. However, if you don’t require both tops, you can easily just use one surface as they seem to be rather roomy.
However, there is a catch to this outdoor cooking setup, there’s no fridge or freezer unit. I know, it’s a bummer, but then again, it’s not that hard to bring a cooler with you. Heck, why not go out and grab a solar fridge and take the worry out of ice or a power source. But, with a price tag of $400 (€344 at current exchange rates), you’ll easily have some cash left over for that cooler.
Honestly, if you’re as crazy as I am and can’t wait to get out of the city, just take this setup with you to your local park and get to cooking. Just make sure your local laws allow for something like this to happen. If only I could pitch a tent in the park near my house, if only.