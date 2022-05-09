Digital Toyota GR Corolla Altis Shows Prestige and Sporty Can Get Along Nicely

Just when we thought the virtual automotive artist waters not only calmed along the BMW X7 and 7-Series/i7 shores but also inside the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla CGI marina, here’s another Gazoo Racing digital storm.
The virtual realm has a cyclical function – just like fashion – where stuff becomes massively interesting, subsides, and then makes a strong comeback. We have seen this happening repeatedly with different pixel masters, and it seems that for some, no amount of GR coolness or BMW controversy is ever enough.
Take the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media for example. Back in early April, the newly introduced 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch was hoaxed into becoming a Malaise-like supermini. Then, after a couple of disparate projects, the pixel master refocused on BMW’s new source of split-headlight flagship polemics.
As more time and new projects – such as a couple of little cars and a hulking pickup truck – passed by, we hoped even this CGI expert was free of the GR and BMW obsessions. Alas, it was just a thought, and now he is back with a digital Corolla sedan vengeance. Well, perhaps it is just our imagination running rampant.
After all, the imagined vision has more to do with the odd way Toyota treats its legendary nameplate across regions, more than anything else. As such, from the OEM standpoint, its E210 Corolla series can have a sedan doppelganger – the Prestige design version sold in China, Europe, and other countries as well as the Sporty variant for North America, Japan, and Australia (among others).
Now, the former – which is confusingly called Corolla Altis in Southeast Asia – has been turned into something of a Gazoo Racing bridge across a sea of oddity. And, frankly, it makes sense. If the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatch is reserved for North America, then perhaps the Corolla sedan would be better suited for other regions, right?
