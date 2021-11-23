Digital Toyota FJ Cruiser Is Ready to Give Broncos a Run for Their Off-Road Money

Although its legendary models remain entirely successful, it seems the fanbase knows very well about Toyota’s odd decisions. Like the ones that involved sending to car Valhalla the quirky yet lovable FJ Cruiser or retiring the Land Cruiser from the U.S.
Although the latter move feels way more painful because of the recent time frame, it seems the FJ Cruiser also moved into the icon category without hesitation. And just to show it’s one of those models that are gone but not forgotten, an artist’s depiction of a reborn FJ Cruiser has elicited very strong positive reactions from aficionados.
Sure, a lot of factors contributed to its demise on the U.S. market, but one does not help but wonder what might have happened if Toyota had given it one more chance. Maybe the FJ’s quirky box-shaped design might have caught the explosion of crossover SUV popularity. And thus, would have stood tall and proud against the market’s cool off-roaders, such as the Jeep Wrangler and the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco.
Unfortunately, now the FJ Cruiser is only virtually able to give them a run for their off-road money. A vintage one, of course, at the behest of pixel master Rain Prisk. Anyone who previously followed his off-duty hobby of transforming cars into digital wonders already knows a bit about his minimalist styling. We have seen his modern Chevy Impala Coupe tap into the vintage SS reservoir of coolness.
And we have also witnessed the virtual rebirth of the equally quirky Nomad by way of bringing the Tri-Five design well into the 21st century. Now it’s time to imagine what would happen if Vespa, Apple, and Toyota joined forces, as per one fan’s comment. For sure, the FJ Cruiser reinterpretation brings the unique vintage design up to date for the new era of cool off-road machines.
Better yet, it also looks ready for anything, with crimson recovery hooks and a silver plate up front, as well as a suspension lift kit to make way for the chunky off-road wheels and tires. Well, too bad it’s just wishful thinking.
