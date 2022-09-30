Digital Opel Corsa-e Becomes a Sporty Little Hatchback, Wants the Fresh GSe Lifestyle

Just recently, the German automaker Opel got a revival ping on my automotive coolness radar. The company introduced us to the plug-in hybrid Astra GSe sport compact models.
I have been a family guy for some time, and because I simply hate minivans (because of the awkward driving position, nothing else, do not get me wrong) but also do not venture off-road on a weekend basis, I had to settle in between – buying a station wagon. And I quickly found out the nasty saying that once you go SW, you never go back is also valid in this tamer context.
So, imagine my surprise, after years of trying to forget that Opel even exists anymore, when they came up with the sleek-looking, modern Opel Astra GSe hatchback and Sports Tourer. Well, the latter is a brand-new estate I would not mind driving around. Because it looks great, has almost the same practicality as my current station wagon, and, also, enough oomph for sporty driving – while also being efficient and eco-friendly, just like any other 221-horsepower plug-in hybrid out there. Now, if that GSe caught my attention, it was only logical that automotive virtual artists would also be interested in it.
A good case in point could be made here courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, who always tries to make sure no one gets bored with his many Stellantis-focused ideas. So, he quickly imagined the potential sporty version of the smaller, fully electric Opel Corsa-e. An interesting thought, frankly, as this would have to live the GSe lifestyle either as a battery-powered little hatch or dump the full EV case and revert to a partial ICE-powered PHEV setup.
So, what do you think, does it get our CGI hall pass or the mild and mannered Corsa-e does not need any feisty GSe attire at all?
