Digital Nissan GT-R Convertible Steals a Z Car Soul for New Lease of Summer Life

With Nissan preparing us for the arrival of the seventh-generation, all-new 2023 Z since way back in 2018 when the first hints were officially announced, it has been a while since its 370Z predecessor got some attention. Alas, this is more likely of the unwanted variety.
The Z34 Nissan 370Z has lived a long and yet not so fruitful life between spring 2009 and 2020 as it was swiftly outgunned, outmaneuvered, and out-engined by nimbler, cooler, and sometimes even cheaper rivals. Thus, it is only understandable that everyone was hyped about the upcoming 2023 Z way before the predecessor even got sent to travel the plains of car Valhalla.
Alas, someone has remembered the forgettable 370Z… only to add insult to injury. Well, sort of, since other people might see this as a sort of upgrade. Anyway, the virtual artist behind the tuningcar_ps account on social media is back with another reinterpretation of an extinct product, this time a 370Z Roadster that was CGI-remixed into an R35 Nissan GT-R Convertible.
Not a bad digital idea at all, if our two cents are allowed on the virtual matter. After all, despite the long string of variants, numerous updates, and facelifts (yes, plural!), the 2007-born Nissan GT-R successor of the legendary Skyline series is quickly growing long in the tooth. At least as a Coupe, because a switch to a Convertible body style would represent a profit boom for Nissan if they sought to prolong its current lease of life.
However, we should note that a 370Z Roadster-based R35 Nissan GT-R Convertible is more than mere wishful thinking – it is probably a technical impossibility. Still, the CGI expert is on to something with this fresh summer’s drop-top idea. Now, if only we could somehow signal to Nissan that a 2023 Z is all fine and dandy, but some people expect a little more – something along the lines of a proper R35 successor, and that they would love to have it ready this decade, rather than the next one…
