Digital License Plates Now Available for Registered Vehicles in Michigan

California-based company Reviver announces that Michigan vehicle owners can now swap their conventional license plates for digital license plates, as these devices have been approved for use and registration in the country.
The world doesn’t seem to like the conventional aluminum license plates anymore as alternative solutions have started to pop up in the last few years. We already talked about the stick-on license plates approved for use in California, and now Reviver’s digital license plates are available for purchase to Michigan motorists.
A digital license plate is a smartphone-controlled identification device that emits a radio signal, thus allowing owners to track and digitally monitor the vehicle it is mounted on.
Reviver’s digital plates are called RPlate and can be attached to cars, trucks, and fleets.
Their benefits are obvious in this digitally connected day and age. The smartphone app that controls the electronic plate allows car owners to switch the plate’s display between light and dark mode, customize the banner message, locate the vehicle, report it stolen, and even receive alerts if the vehicle starts moving.
The only downside is that these digital plates come with a hefty monthly subscription fee to keep them connected, which varies depending on the model. There are two options available: the first one is a battery-powered model with a replaceable five-year battery that costs $20 (19.1 Euro) a month and the second is a hard-wired variant that has to be installed by a professional and costs $25 (23.9 Euro) per month.
Reviver is already selling its high-tech plates in Arizona and California. Now it has gotten approval to market them in Michigan, and the company says they will soon become available in other states as well, with Georgia and Texas targeted next. The plates are legal to use in all 50 states as well as Canada and Mexico.
“Drivers deserve a modern licensing solution that works for the way we live today. We are beyond excited to make digital license plates available to all drivers in Michigan,” Neville Boston, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Reviver, has said.
If the adoption of digital license plates continues to extend, we can expect car designers to integrate them into the vehicle itself in the near future.
A digital license plate is a smartphone-controlled identification device that emits a radio signal, thus allowing owners to track and digitally monitor the vehicle it is mounted on.
Reviver’s digital plates are called RPlate and can be attached to cars, trucks, and fleets.
Their benefits are obvious in this digitally connected day and age. The smartphone app that controls the electronic plate allows car owners to switch the plate’s display between light and dark mode, customize the banner message, locate the vehicle, report it stolen, and even receive alerts if the vehicle starts moving.
The only downside is that these digital plates come with a hefty monthly subscription fee to keep them connected, which varies depending on the model. There are two options available: the first one is a battery-powered model with a replaceable five-year battery that costs $20 (19.1 Euro) a month and the second is a hard-wired variant that has to be installed by a professional and costs $25 (23.9 Euro) per month.
Reviver is already selling its high-tech plates in Arizona and California. Now it has gotten approval to market them in Michigan, and the company says they will soon become available in other states as well, with Georgia and Texas targeted next. The plates are legal to use in all 50 states as well as Canada and Mexico.
“Drivers deserve a modern licensing solution that works for the way we live today. We are beyond excited to make digital license plates available to all drivers in Michigan,” Neville Boston, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Reviver, has said.
If the adoption of digital license plates continues to extend, we can expect car designers to integrate them into the vehicle itself in the near future.