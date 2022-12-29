Digital Honda S2000 ‘Targa Speedtail’ Is a JDM Marriage of Porsche and McLaren DNA

Someone once said that “Targa Porsches are the best Porsches.” Well, it wasn’t me, although I secretly agree – and my dream car is a 911 Targa 4 GTS that costs almost $163k.
Instead, it was London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, a pixel master of many talents – especially when it comes to running CGI-loose and screwing with your most beloved automotive models in fancy new ways. None of them look blissful, indeed, yet they are strangely beautiful, nonetheless.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as there is a tremendous amount of examples on his social media channel. Those certainly include but are not limited to stuff like a W100 Mercedes-Benz 600 in slammed and widebody Pullman attire (or a lowered Ute!), Marlboro-liveried Rolls-Royce Wraiths doing the quarter-mile dragstrip wheelie like few muscle cars could, an outrageous BMW M3 Touring (that could be used as an asphalt-flattening device), and so on.
You see, his style is quite bonkers, so no one should be surprised by intriguing apparitions like an old Plymouth Road Runner going for a BTTF Adult Swim and coming out as a CGI time device for animated heroes Rick and Morty instead of Marty and Doc. As such, could we blame him for following up on his Targa Porsche thought with “now you can have the same for your S2000?” Ahem, that would be a Honda S2000, the (1999 to 2009) open-top sports car that was known for its clean looks and incredible naturally aspirated engine, just in case you did not catch his drift.
Well, let us explain, then. His latest CGI design project involves a Honda S2000 – aka ‘S2k’ as he likes to call it (along with many other JDM enthusiasts), which is nothing unusual. Both in the real world and across the parallel universes of digital content creators, this model has probably served as a tremendous inspiration for tens of thousands of real-world build dreams or wishful-thinking memories. Alas, somehow, this CGI expert still found the perfect recipe for making his idea seem unique.
The ingredients involve the Honda S2000 as the base, but not everyone might recognize it as such unless they get served the right front-three-quarters POV. From there, it is pretty obvious by the looks of the headlights and grille. The modifications are subtler here and include the dropped stance, the fresh aerodynamic kit elements, plus the necessary cuts to integrate the widebody attire.
Meanwhile, the slammed profile goes rampant with the Porsche references – from the Fuchs-style all-black Rotiform aftermarket wheels to the clean-cut Targa roof, middle pillar, and greenhouse. But wait, as there is more. As such, this reworked Honda S2000 ends up looking like the product of a loving marriage between a Targa Porsche and McLaren’s Speedtail supercar. Indeed, that long tail and recessed taillights are so darn unique!
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as there is a tremendous amount of examples on his social media channel. Those certainly include but are not limited to stuff like a W100 Mercedes-Benz 600 in slammed and widebody Pullman attire (or a lowered Ute!), Marlboro-liveried Rolls-Royce Wraiths doing the quarter-mile dragstrip wheelie like few muscle cars could, an outrageous BMW M3 Touring (that could be used as an asphalt-flattening device), and so on.
You see, his style is quite bonkers, so no one should be surprised by intriguing apparitions like an old Plymouth Road Runner going for a BTTF Adult Swim and coming out as a CGI time device for animated heroes Rick and Morty instead of Marty and Doc. As such, could we blame him for following up on his Targa Porsche thought with “now you can have the same for your S2000?” Ahem, that would be a Honda S2000, the (1999 to 2009) open-top sports car that was known for its clean looks and incredible naturally aspirated engine, just in case you did not catch his drift.
Well, let us explain, then. His latest CGI design project involves a Honda S2000 – aka ‘S2k’ as he likes to call it (along with many other JDM enthusiasts), which is nothing unusual. Both in the real world and across the parallel universes of digital content creators, this model has probably served as a tremendous inspiration for tens of thousands of real-world build dreams or wishful-thinking memories. Alas, somehow, this CGI expert still found the perfect recipe for making his idea seem unique.
The ingredients involve the Honda S2000 as the base, but not everyone might recognize it as such unless they get served the right front-three-quarters POV. From there, it is pretty obvious by the looks of the headlights and grille. The modifications are subtler here and include the dropped stance, the fresh aerodynamic kit elements, plus the necessary cuts to integrate the widebody attire.
Meanwhile, the slammed profile goes rampant with the Porsche references – from the Fuchs-style all-black Rotiform aftermarket wheels to the clean-cut Targa roof, middle pillar, and greenhouse. But wait, as there is more. As such, this reworked Honda S2000 ends up looking like the product of a loving marriage between a Targa Porsche and McLaren’s Speedtail supercar. Indeed, that long tail and recessed taillights are so darn unique!