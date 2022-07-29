Digital Artist Cross-Breeds a Mazda RX-7 and a Ford Focus RS, It's Strangely Exciting

It must be nice to have the skills of a digital artist. You can transfer any wild idea from your head to your screen in a matter of days or even hours. And you might remember the stories we've been showing you with cars that featured strange and unnecessary nose-swaps. But today's topic is a bit more complex than that. And that's because the man behind the project is both a skilled artist and an avid automotive enthusiast at the same time.
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Khyzyl Saleem is one of the most talented digital designers you'll see online. Some of his projects have been used in video games while some have been used on real cars.
You can spend hours looking at his art without getting bored, as he always brings in a creative touch to make things special. When's the last time you saw a Ferrari F40/Breadvan hybrid? One of his special recent projects involved working with Travis Pastrana on building the Subaru "Huckster" Wagon, which is yet another insane creation.
But today we're going to look at his most recent idea. If you've been following him on Social Media, you're most likely aware of the fact that Khyzyl owns and drives a Mazda RX-7 FD3S. Now, thinking of the most iconic RX-7 tuners you could point out either Panspeed, R-Magic, and of course RE Amemiya.
But if he would have envisioned an RE Amemiya RX-7, that wouldn't have been crazy at all. Anyone who is even remotely a fan of Japanese cars would have seen such a machine by now.
Instead, Khyzyl opted for an unexpected mix. He decided to add RE Amemiya parts to a Ford Focus RS of all cars. He even used the same shade of green you'd see on this kind of RX-7 and a set of JDM wheels to complete the look. While he didn't give us a view of the engine bay, he did imagine this car being rotary-powered.
And seeing how popular these engines have become lately, we wouldn't be surprised if someone would build this soon. We just hope they're going to use a 20B engine, that should be fun in conjunction with Ford's AWD and a sequential gearbox!
